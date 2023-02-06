333 at the beach
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Tour agency fined B500k, suspended 6 months

Tour agency fined B500k, suspended 6 months

PHUKET: A female tour agent in Kata who slashed a Chinese tourist with a knife will have her company fined the maximum B500,000 and have her company’s tourism business licence suspended for six months.

tourismChineseviolencecrimepolice
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 7 February 2023, 09:00AM

The small tour agency in Kata. Screenshot: Radio Thailand Phuket

The small tour agency in Kata. Screenshot: Radio Thailand Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The news came at a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall called by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew to deal with the matter yesterday afternoon (Feb 6).

Present for the meeting were all three Phuket Vice Governors Amnuay Pinsuwan, Anupap Rodkwan Yodrabam and Danai Sunantarod.

Also present was a powerhouse of Phuket officials including Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong, Phuket Immigration Police, Phuket Tourist Police, Tourism and Sports Phuket office Director Ratchadaporn Oin, Office of Tourism and Guides in the Southern Region 2 Registrar Noppadol Awutthampreecha and Phuket Tourist Association President Thanet Tantipiriyakit.

Governor Narong said that when he heard the news yesterday he called all parties to attend the meeting to ensure strict action was taken over the incident.

The incident finally came to provincial officials’ notice yesterday, when Karon Police charged the female owner of the Blue Ocean Travel shop in Kata for using a knife to slash a Chinese tourist following an ongoing argument over refusing to provide a full refund for a tour that the Chinese man and his family did not go on.

“All parties must help each other to solve this problem because it affects the image of the country,” Governor Narong said yesterday.

“It is important that legal action is taken against the offender and that the province adheres to the law and gives fairness to all parties, looking to the law leads to the conclusion of law enforcement,” he added.

“The province [provincial government] is not neglecting anything that is happening, especially at this time. Phuket has a lot of tourists; problems may occur at any time. Therefore, each matter must be resolved immediately according to the law,” he said.

“This [case] will continue to be an example for other cases. The province [provincial government] has always emphasised being a good host for receiving guests, in order to help restore our economy. resulting in a better quality of life,” he added.

Open Kitchen Laguna

Mr Noppadon, Registrar of the Office of Tourism Business and Guide in the Southern Region 2, confirmed that the tour agency will be fined the maximum B500,000 under the Tourism Business and Guide Act for behaviour that causes serious damage to “the morals and good culture of Thailand”.

The tour agency will also have its tourism business license suspended for the maximum six months, he added.

Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Sermphan pointed out that police charged the female tour agent, so far identified by police only as “Ms Wiri”, yesterday.

She will be presented to Phuket Provincial Court today (Feb 7).

Maj Gen Sermphan noted that Ms Wiri had confessed to the charges against her: assault causing physical injury and carrying a weapon (a knife) in a public place. However, Ms Wiri claimed she was acting in self-defence.

“Carrying a weapon in public is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine only,” he said.

“But assault causing physical injury is punishable by imprisonment of up to three months and a fine not exceeding B60,000, or both,” he said.

Regardless, Governor Narong concluded the meeting by ordering all government agencies involved in the matter to strictly enforce the law.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Fascinated | 07 February 2023 - 11:28:02 

A shame they don't apply the same sanctions to taxi drivers who 'tarnish the reputation of Thailand'. B500 and back on the road with a wai or a salaam.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket labour shortage easing
Over 100 cops to be charged over illegal visas
‘Engine surge’ likely cause of Azur Air incident
Chinese tour group flights arrive in Phuket
Earthquake kills more than 3,800 in Turkey, Syria
Mainland buyers seek quick move amid zero-COVID fears
Non-Thais skew EC map: Wissanu
Chinese tourist slashed by Phuket tour shop owner
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket flight woes, Hotels warned over environmental reports, Thai dish is ‘12th worst’ || February 6
Power outages to affect Thepkrasattri Rd, Tambon Thepkrasattri
Thailand’s corruption ranking improves
COVID becoming seasonal, annual vaccination will suffice
Chinese travel companies resume full operations
Navy defends efforts to find missing fishing crew
China says US shooting down balloon ‘damaged’ relations

 

Phuket community
Thailand’s corruption ranking improves

The Chief apologists Poolie and Dekas chimed in like true champs. The biggest deal right now is abou...(Read More)

Over 100 cops to be charged over illegal visas

From 2020 to 2022?...was that 2020 BC? I know people that have been doing dodgy visas for 15 years. ...(Read More)

Thailand’s corruption ranking improves

No @Kurt. You didn't read that at all. You read that 110 IO staff have been allegedly complicit ...(Read More)

Chinese tourist slashed by Phuket tour shop owner

A simple solution would ha been to have given the tourists phone number to the driver, thus relievin...(Read More)

‘Sudden braking’ blamed for Azur Air incident

Ah, here's our two aviation experts to offer their opinion, nay, INSIST that they know the circu...(Read More)

Chinese tour group flights arrive in Phuket

Welcome to Phuket friends. Try to avoid the older western expats. They are the ones with a permanent...(Read More)

‘Engine surge’ likely cause of Azur Air incident

Were the passengers well taken care off? Are they by now all returned to Russia? Wonder how long it ...(Read More)

Thailand’s corruption ranking improves

Yet we see 'Negligent Nate who cocked up the Red Bull prosecution applying for a position on the...(Read More)

Tour agency fined B500k, suspended 6 months

A shame they don't apply the same sanctions to taxi drivers who 'tarnish the reputation of T...(Read More)

Navy defends efforts to find missing fishing crew

Seems that this 3 men runned small vessel not has a Automatic Identification System (AIS) or GMDSS ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Ixina Thailand
The Pavilions Phuket
Brightview Center
Blue Tree Phuket
Pro Property Partners
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Fashion TV
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Laguna Phuket 2023

 