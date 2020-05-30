BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Governor dismisses Phuket’s last seven COVID cases, suspends field hospital

Governor dismisses Phuket’s last seven COVID cases, suspends field hospital

PHUKET: The Phuket Governor yesterday gave the order for the COVID-19 ‘Field Hospital’ set up at the site of still-unfinished new Provincial Hall to ‘suspend all activities’ from tomorrow (May 31), confirming his announcement made earlier this week.

Saturday 30 May 2020, 12:47PM

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana at the meeting of the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee, which he chairs, yesterday (May 29). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana at the meeting of the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee, which he chairs, yesterday (May 29). Photo: PR Phuket

The facility, initially set up in readiness for a huge influx of COVID-19 patients, currently has only two people in care.

Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana at the meeting of the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee, which he chairs, yesterday (May 29) said that Phuket had passed one month without a confirmed infection, claimed a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

The Governor’s sweeping announcement that Phuket has not had a confirmed case of a person infected with COVID-19 for the past month brushed aside at least seven cases of people being reported by Phuket officials themselves as “confirmed” infected with the virus.

All seven cases are still counted as confirmed as positive in the total number of confirmed cases for Phuket, and in the national tally.

Governor Phakaphong on Wednesday announced that the Italian engineer and his Chinese wife reported as confirmed infected on Sunday and Monday earlier this week were being treated  until test results are returned from Bangkok.

However, Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO) Chief Dr Thanit Sermkaew on May 19 confirmed that a Patong shopping centre staffer who had returned from Prachinburi tested positive for the virus on May 15. Samples were sent to Bangkok to be tested for the virus. The results of those tests have not be publicly revealed.

As for the four reported as confirmed infected on May 10, Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha traveled to Phuket on May 14 to announce that those four had been confirmed by tests in Bangkok as not infected with the virus.

Oddly, five days later, Phuket health chief Dr Thanit on May 19 reported that Phuket health officials had yet to be informed of those test results.

Regardless, all seven cases reported by Phuket officials as confirmed in May still remain counted as confirmed positive in the Phuket tally and the national tally for the total number of people infected with the virus since the outbreak began.

Thanyapura Health 360

According to the PR Phuket report, Governor Phakaphong himself again pointed out that Phuket had recorded 227 confirmed cases since the outbreak began – the same total uncorrected to account for the cases now being presumed as not infected.

“There are only three infected patients [remaining at the field hospital]. Of the total 227 patients who have received medical care, 221 have recovered [sic] and gone home,” he said, not accounting for the three people in Phuket who have died from the virus.

“We can see that the situation in Phuket has improved gradually and returned to normal conditions,” the Governor said.

 However, the “closure” is to be treated as a “suspension of activities” at the facility as a precaution, in case field hospital is needed again soon, he added.

Of note, the second ‘field hospital’, set up at the Prince of Songkla University Phuket campus, was closed on May 15 after the number of patients there also dwindled.

“Measures [to counter the spread of the virus] have been implemented in Phuket since the outbreak began, and all people in Phuket have cooperated well until the situation gradually improved,” Governor Phakaphong said.

“However, must comply with the government’s regulations, such as wearing a mask. washing hands with sterilizing gel and social distancing,” he added.

“Although the government is relaxing some of the measures so that people can live normal lives, everyone must still act strictly in accordance with the government guidelines to prevent the spread of the disease again,” Governor Phakaphong said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

BosysurfNaiHarn | 30 May 2020 - 13:11:17 

Khun Phakaphong, most honored Governor, can we please go surfing now? Khop khun Krup.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Pattaya beaches reopen from Monday
Phuket officials report zero new COVID-19 cases for fifth day
Police probe gunshot in Phuket Town
Arrivals to Phuket from eight provinces must observe quarantine
Heavy downpours drench Phuket
Cinemas reopen with strict anti-virus provisions
Phuket Property Guide: What constitutes a bargain?
THAI flights put on hold until July
Work permit holder boost but no news for separated families
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: More openings for Monday, beaches still closed! Rawai volunteers for needy! || May 29
Turtle tangled in fishing net rescued at Yanui
As annual rains arrive, Phuket health chief issues dengue warning
Lockdown eased from Monday
Phuket marks zero new COVID cases for fourth consecutive day
Electricity outage to affect Ban Lipon, Thalang

 

Phuket community
Arrivals to Phuket from eight provinces must observe quarantine

My Malaysian registered car sure picked the wrong time for its temporary import permit to expire-...(Read More)

Arrivals to Phuket from eight provinces must observe quarantine

A, a return flood of thai people to Phuket. Perhaps the Governor did close his 'field hospitals&...(Read More)

THAI flights put on hold until July

3 More days of fuel for THAI. THAI face saved by Covid-19 virus excuse. That they believe themselve...(Read More)

Heavy downpours drench Phuket

A 2 hr downpoor, and half of Phuket under water. One can't make it up. Many times last few mon...(Read More)

Work permit holder boost but no news for separated families

Please Kurt,read the article again ! It's not about tourists. ...(Read More)

Governor dismisses Phuket’s last seven COVID cases, suspends field hospital

Khun Phakaphong, most honored Governor, can we please go surfing now? Khop khun Krup....(Read More)

Thailand aiming for complete end to lockdown on July 1: NSC Chief

Let's dont rush into things too early. I would like to see the use of airships and hot air ballo...(Read More)

Work permit holder boost but no news for separated families

A loooong Foreign Ministry Bulletin, full with bureaucratic nonsense. Pfff. Read it 3 times, and tha...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: What constitutes a bargain?

... what they are doing, proper quality control is simply ridiculous etc. etc....if you put shell an...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: What constitutes a bargain?

6% or 7% yield are low figures and - as I understand from the article - do not include maintenance, ...(Read More)

 

Diamond Resort Phuket
UWC Thailand
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CMI - Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 