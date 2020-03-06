Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Government publishes ‘danger zone’ six list

Government publishes ‘danger zone’ six list

THAILAND: Four countries and two territories have been classified by the Thai government as danger zones and restrictions may be implemented in due course to prevent further outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthtourismSafetyChinese
By The Phuket News

Friday 6 March 2020, 10:34AM

Tourists wear protective masks in front of the Trevi fountain in downtown Rome, Italy on Tuesday (Mar 3). Photo: AFP

Tourists wear protective masks in front of the Trevi fountain in downtown Rome, Italy on Tuesday (Mar 3). Photo: AFP

China, South Korea, Hong Kong, Macao, Italy and Iran are those identified as “dangerous communicable disease areas”, according to the announcement published in the Royal Gazette yesterday (Mar 5).

No specific quarantine measures have been introduced although Public Ministry spokesman Rungrueng Kiyphati informed Reuters that could change today (Mar 6).

“Thais and foreigners who came from these places would have to go through self-quarantine for 14 days at home or in a hotel room, where they have to report themselves to the authorities every day or officials will come to check on them,” Dr Rungrueng said.

Arrivals from the listed places would be required to provide authorities all addresses and travel plans and be self-quarantined for 14 days with anyone breaching these rules liable to a 20,000 baht fine.

Anyone displaying coronavirus symptoms would be immediately sent to government hospitals, Dr Rungrueng added.

Thailand currently has 47 coronavirus infected cases of which 31 have reportedly recovered. One death has been recorded in the kingdom.

Globally, close to 100,000 cases have been reported as the virus continues to spread.

Italy, bearing the brunt of the spread in Europe, reported 41 new coronavirus related fatalities overnight to bring its death total to 148. A total of 769 new cases were recorded in the same time-frame, bringing its number of infections to almost 4,000.

Yesterday the country confirmed it was closing all schools and universities until March 15. (See story here.)

Iran reported 16 new deaths and 591 new infections to bring its total to 108 and 3,513 respectively.

The UK reported its first fatality as cases surged past the 100 mark and the number of deaths in the US rose to 12 with 226 infected cases confirmed.

China, where the virus originated in December of last year, has over 80,000 infected cases and 3,042 confirmed deaths.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Italian ‘risk’ tourists see more than 2,000 stranded on cruise liner in Phuket
Phuket Bike Week ‘postponed’
Low number of live turtles in latest Phuket hatching raises concern
Full moon party cancelled due to COVID-19 threat
China’s Shenzhen bans eating of cats and dogs in response to COVID-19
Electricity outage to hit Pa Khlok
Patong Songkran official events cancelled
Four dead as domestic dispute turns ugly
Ex-deputy premier Plodprasop jailed
TAT clarifies virus ‘risk country’ self-quarantine requirements
Planned Phuket ’airport expressway’ to cost B1.39bn per kilometre
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: New cases of coronavirus in Thailand! Rock climbing death in Krabi? || March 5
290m students shut out of school as global virus battle intensifies
Four new local COVID-19 cases
100 billion baht relief package for COVID-19 virus

 

Phuket community
No quarantine for illegal workers returning from South Korea

How health volunteers (a volunteers job?) monitor the health of illegal stayed Thai in S-Korea after...(Read More)

Phuket hospital chief responds to formal complaint over virus-protection measures

@ Jor12, Can you explain about patient confidentiality after seeing the hospital director opens (!)...(Read More)

Rawai longtail boat accident claims driver’s life

On-duty lifeguards saw the incident and rushed to help. However, a fatal wound had been inflicted to...(Read More)

Phuket hospital chief responds to formal complaint over virus-protection measures

'Official reports'? Not take it with a grain of salt, but with a full spoon. Who believes ...(Read More)

Phuket hospital chief responds to formal complaint over virus-protection measures

...This case has been also reported to the National Anti-Corruption Commission....according RTP. Is ...(Read More)

Thai quarantine flip-flop throws holidays into doubt

Foreign tourists should realise that while flying to Thailand, at arrival they can be surprised by a...(Read More)

Death of Myanmar baby in Phuket exposes chasm in migrant workers’ rights

Jor12, mate, we all know you do not understand many things, even sarcasm....(Read More)

Woman dies in rock-climbing fall in Ao Nang

It sure seems like you are suggesting something. I have solo climbed in that area, frequently. I wa...(Read More)

Planned Phuket ’airport expressway’ to cost B1.39bn per kilometre

B1.4bn per km- someone is doing well out of this....(Read More)

No quarantine for illegal workers returning from South Korea

"obsessed by the few illegal foreigners in Thailand" Kurt,you should make yourself aware a...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
The LifeCo Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
La Boucherie
Thanyapura Health 360
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
UWC Thailand
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CMI - Thailand
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Top of the Gulf Regatta 2020
Thai Residential

 