Government publishes ‘danger zone’ six list

THAILAND: Four countries and two territories have been classified by the Thai government as danger zones and restrictions may be implemented in due course to prevent further outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

By The Phuket News

Friday 6 March 2020, 10:34AM

Tourists wear protective masks in front of the Trevi fountain in downtown Rome, Italy on Tuesday (Mar 3). Photo: AFP

China, South Korea, Hong Kong, Macao, Italy and Iran are those identified as “dangerous communicable disease areas”, according to the announcement published in the Royal Gazette yesterday (Mar 5).

No specific quarantine measures have been introduced although Public Ministry spokesman Rungrueng Kiyphati informed Reuters that could change today (Mar 6).

“Thais and foreigners who came from these places would have to go through self-quarantine for 14 days at home or in a hotel room, where they have to report themselves to the authorities every day or officials will come to check on them,” Dr Rungrueng said.

Arrivals from the listed places would be required to provide authorities all addresses and travel plans and be self-quarantined for 14 days with anyone breaching these rules liable to a 20,000 baht fine.

Anyone displaying coronavirus symptoms would be immediately sent to government hospitals, Dr Rungrueng added.

Thailand currently has 47 coronavirus infected cases of which 31 have reportedly recovered. One death has been recorded in the kingdom.

Globally, close to 100,000 cases have been reported as the virus continues to spread.

Italy, bearing the brunt of the spread in Europe, reported 41 new coronavirus related fatalities overnight to bring its death total to 148. A total of 769 new cases were recorded in the same time-frame, bringing its number of infections to almost 4,000.

Yesterday the country confirmed it was closing all schools and universities until March 15. (See story here.)

Iran reported 16 new deaths and 591 new infections to bring its total to 108 and 3,513 respectively.

The UK reported its first fatality as cases surged past the 100 mark and the number of deaths in the US rose to 12 with 226 infected cases confirmed.

China, where the virus originated in December of last year, has over 80,000 infected cases and 3,042 confirmed deaths.