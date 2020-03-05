Kata Rocks
290m students shut out of school as global virus battle intensifies

290m students shut out of school as global virus battle intensifies

WORLD: Almost 300 million students worldwide faced weeks at home starting from today (Mar 5) with Italy the latest country to shut schools over the deadly new coronavirus, as the IMF urged an all-out, global offensive against the epidemic.

CoronavirusCOVID-19health
By AFP

Thursday 5 March 2020, 03:46PM

Countries hit by the COVID-19 outbreak have begun closing schools to slow down the spread of the virus, although Taiwan reopened campuses at the end of February. Photo: AFP

Countries hit by the COVID-19 outbreak have begun closing schools to slow down the spread of the virus, although Taiwan reopened campuses at the end of February. Photo: AFP

More than 95,500 people have been infected and 3,286 have died worldwide from the virus, which has now reached some 80 countries and territories.

The vast majority of global deaths and infections are in China, where the virus first emerged late last year, prompting the country to quarantine entire cities, temporarily shut factories and close schools indefinitely.

As the virus spread, other countries have also implemented extraordinary measures, with Unesco saying yesterday (Mar 4) that 13 countries have closed schools, affecting 290.5 million children, while nine others have implemented localised closures.

While temporary school closures during crises are not new, Unesco chief Audrey Azoulay said, “the global scale and speed of the current educational disruption is unparalleled and, if prolonged, could threaten the right to education.”

Italy yesterday ordered schools and universities shuttered until March 15, ramping up its response as the national death toll rose to 107, the deadliest outbreak outside China.

South Korea - the country with the largest number of cases outside China with nearly 6,000 - has postponed the start of the current term until March 23.

In Japan, nearly all schools are closed after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called for classes to be cancelled through March and spring break, slated for late March through early April.

Some 120 schools closed in France this week in areas with the largest numbers of infections.

Economic threat

The German health minister said the outbreak was now a “global pandemic” - a term the World Health Organization has stopped short of using, meaning the virus is spreading in several regions through local transmission.

Infections are now rising faster abroad than they are in China, where 31 more deaths and 139 new cases were reported today. China’s death toll now stands at 3,013, with over 80,000 infections.

From western Europe to eastern Asia, supermarket shelves have been stripped of supplies in recent weeks, including toilet paper and hand sanitiser.

American businesses are increasingly concerned over access to goods and the overall economic outlook is more uncertain, the US Federal Reserve said in its beige book survey released yesterday.

With the US toll rising to 11 on Wednesday, lawmakers in Congress reached a deal to provide more than US$8 billion (252 billion baht) to fight the outbreak.

The virus impact has spread beyond supply chains - stock markets have rumbled as warnings from financial bodies mount that countries could be pushed into recession.

The IMF said the epidemic posed a “serious threat” and would slow global growth to below last year’s 2.9%.

Cassia Phuket

“At a time of uncertainty... it is better to do more than to do not enough,” IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said.

The epidemic “is a global problem calling for global response,” she said.

Eurozone ministers agreed after a meeting that they were ready to “use all appropriate policy tools to achieve strong, sustainable growth”.

No kissing

As the virus continues its march across the world, governments are scrambling to tighten prevention efforts.

Italy has seen its outbreak swell despite tough measures, including a quarantine of 11 towns with 50,000 people.

New measures include a month-long nationwide ban on fan attendance at sports events, as well as advising people to avoid greetings like kissing on the cheek or shaking hands.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conti said the country could tackle the outbreak as long as it remained contained.

“But in case of exponential growth, not just Italy but any other country in the world would not be able to manage the situation,” he said.

In Iran, where 92 people have died from the disease, schools have been shut and major cultural and sporting events suspended.

Saudi Arabia has suspended the year-round “umrah” pilgrimage, an unprecedented move that raises fresh uncertainty over the annual hajj.

Countries also continue to crack down on international travel.

Israel extended its mandatory quarantine measures - already in place for travellers from Italy and some Asian countries - to cover people from France, Germany, Spain, Austria and Switzerland.

 

Even cinemagoers were not immune from the effects of the virus - the producers of the latest James Bond film pushed back the release of the forthcoming “No Time To Die” from April to November (see story here).

Phuket community
Phuket hospital chief responds to formal complaint over virus-protection measures

Papa paul... Official reports to date indicate."Thailand has reported 43 confirmed infections a...(Read More)

Rawai longtail boat accident claims driver’s life

unfortunately beach rescue arrived very late because not on site at the time of the incident but I d...(Read More)

National Disease Control Chief refuses to clarify Phuket coronavirus report

17 Feb, Phuket health Chief Thanit held a press conference to say that he can say nothing. Now a dir...(Read More)

No quarantine for illegal workers returning from South Korea

Jor12... stay on subject, serves on use going back to a discussion at least 2 years old....(Read More)

No quarantine for illegal workers returning from South Korea

Jor12, again wrong, that discussion was by road, you are the one who used a straight line distance i...(Read More)

Thai quarantine flip-flop throws holidays into doubt

"Premier Prayut Chan-o-Cha said yesterday the workers who came from South Korea’s two hardest...(Read More)

No quarantine for illegal workers returning from South Korea

Is it not time the Thai government effect measures to prevent Thai working illegal abroad? Thailand ...(Read More)

Thai quarantine flip-flop throws holidays into doubt

Is it not time to replace Flip-Flop Minister Anutin? He is not exactly representing Thailand in a g...(Read More)

Thai quarantine flip-flop throws holidays into doubt

Parties and breweries spring to mind with this chap. ...(Read More)

No quarantine for illegal workers returning from South Korea

Spraying down a road? Not only ineffective and wasteful but polluting the water run off systems. ...(Read More)

 

