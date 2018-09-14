THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Gold Coast Mayor pitches for direct Phuket flights

PHUKET: The Mayor of Australia’s renowned tourism destination the Gold Coast has met with Tourism and Sport Minister Weerasak Kowsurat, seeking direct flights between the Gold Coast and Phuket, or Bangkok.

tourismtransporteconomics
By The Phuket News

Friday 14 September 2018, 02:24PM

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate (centre, left) shakes hands with Tourism Minister Weerasak Kowsurat at a meeting in bangkok earlier this week. Photo: Supplied

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate (centre, left) shakes hands with Tourism Minister Weerasak Kowsurat at a meeting in bangkok earlier this week. Photo: Supplied

“We presented the city’s capacity as a sports training and events destination, as well as our obvious shared tourism appeal,” Mayor Tate said.

“I’ve presented the idea of encouraging a direct flight link, from either Phuket or Bangkok, to the Gold Coast. The feedback was positive and I’ve now left it with Paul Donovan to progress.”

Mr Donovan is chair of the tourism marketing organisation Destination Gold Coast.

Minister Weerasak agreed that a direct air link would boost outbound tourism for both destinations, reported the Gold Coast Council on its website.

Mr Donovan said a carrier such as Thai Air Asia was a perfect fit given its modern fleet and capacity to offer competitive fares.

QSI International School Phuket

“I hope Paul’s dual role with both Gold Coast Airport and Destination Gold Coast will help us secure a direct air link,” he said.

The move comes hot on the heels of led by Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate visiting Phuket on Monday (Sept 10) to sign an agreement to start work on a formal Sister Cities relationship between the Gold Coast and Phuket. (See story here.)

Mayor Tate said the Gold Coast could offer Phuket knowledge in lifeguard services, beach rubbish collection, sports training, sports event management and tourism marketing.

Mr Donovan accompanied Mayor Tate to visits with Phuket Tourism Board and the Vice Governor of Phuket, Prakob Wongmaneerung, as well as the Thai Sport and Tourism Minister Mr Weerasak.

Other representatives present at the meetings were the Thai-Australia Business Council, Thai Sports Authority and key universities based in Phuket.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thai Transport Minister joins tripartite meet in Phuket in push for ‘green transport’
Phuket light rail to be completed by ‘about 2023’, says Vice Governor
Phuket Opinion: Passing the baton
Phuket Governor to appeal to Cabinet for B108mn to improve marine safety
GrabTaxi hikes ‘booking fee’ surcharge
PM Prayut calls for tourism safety across all forms of transport
Phuket tour boat disaster: Wave of cancellations spurs damage-control offensive
Phuket tour boat disaster: Phoenix salvage starts as Chinese tourism cancellations hit
Phuket student takes on survey of public transport, tuk-tuk and taxi fares
Khao Lak gears up to take tourism to the next level
Asia-Pacific airlines post 8.5% traffic rise in April, strongest among world regions
Phuket Deep Sea Port B345mn bid to target cruise-liner tourists
Thailand takes a giant leap closer to becoming Asean’s premier aviation hub
Phuket needs better roads, Governor tells national commission
Phuket airport chief welcomes new Myanmar, China direct flights

 

Phuket community
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

With the prices that place charges it's no wonder they can afford to pay for obvious commercial ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

All very true and valid points. The issue of booking desks gouging prices with no thought for the re...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official? Same as the official figure of about 350,000...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Who are the Teachers? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Unfortunately, the Harbour Department in Thailand does not have enough qualified Instructors to trai...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings t...(Read More)

129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And ...(Read More)

Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April

Dek, sadly, some, like you, with no expertise, want to comment on people they do not know.... oops, ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange ...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
The Boathouse Phuket
Lofty Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Tile-it
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dream Beach Club
China International Boat Show 2019

 