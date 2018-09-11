PHUKET: A delegation from Australia’s renowned tourism destination the Gold Coast led by Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate were in Phuket yesterday (Sept 10) to sign an agreement to start work on a formal Sister Cities relationship between the Gold Coast and Phuket.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 11 September 2018, 09:37AM

The Gold Coast delegation with local officials and Australian Embassy representatives at the signing ceremony yesterday (Sept 10). Photo: Supplied

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate said that believes the recreational dive industry of both his city, and Phuket, can benefit.

The Mayor undertook the formal signing of the agreement with Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung.

“Phuket has a very well established recreational dive industry and we want to capitalise on that,” said Mayor Tate.

“Sister Cities can take up to three years to finalise and our artificial dive precinct is probably 18 months away from becoming a reality.

“So the timing is perfect. Our aim is to encourage international tourists who visit Phuket to dive, then make their way to the Gold Coast to experience our unique dive precinct. Similarly, our dive industry will promote Phuket for those departing Australia, seeking a memorable dive experience.”

Mayor Tate said a formal Sister Cities relationship would also allow the Gold Coast to share its knowledge in life saving and beach cleaning with Phuket.

“Beaches are their lifeblood for tourism, much the same as ours so beach cleanliness is coming to the fore as a real issue,” said Mayor Tate.

“I’m also keen to establish a lifeguard exchange, similar to what we have achieved with Japan.”

The formal signing took place at the Governor’s Office in Phuket Town.

Mayor Tate also met with Phuket tourism representatives to outline opportunities for “sharing tourism” between the two areas.

He was joined by Destination Gold Coast Councillor Paul Donovan, who serves as the council’s Tourism chair.