PHUKET: GoAir, which last month launched the first direct flights between India and Phuket, will further expand its network with the launch of direct flights between Phuket and Bengaluru (Bangalore) next month.

tourismtransporteconomics

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 20 November 2018, 10:13AM

GoAir will operate three direct flight services between Phuket and Bengaluru (Bangalore) each week – Mondays, Thursdays and Sundays. Photo: GoAir

GoAir will operate three direct flight services between Phuket and Bengaluru each week – Monday, Thursday and Sunday – at all-inclusive return fares of B8,999.

The inaugural flight from Phuket to Bengaluru will be on Dec 9.

The new direct flights are being introduced in response to the growing demand from leisure travellers from Phuket and Bengaluru, India’s ‘Silicon Valley’, said a release issued this week.

Bengaluru (also called Bangalore) is the capital of India's southern Karnataka state. The centre of India's high-tech industry, the city is also known for its parks and nightlife.

Commenting on the occasion, GoAir CEO Cornelis Vrieswijk said, “Phuket is an integral part of GoAir’s route network and is a key market in India that has a significant base for tourism in the region.

“We are happy to give our passengers the choice to fly with India’s most preferred airline at the most exciting fares and look forward to extending our hospitality to our passengers in this new phase of growth.”

At the landing of the first-ever direct flight into Phuket from New Delhi on Oct 11, Arjun Dasgupta, Vice President - International, GoAir said, “As Phuket is a popular destination, we are delighted to be responding to the growing demand for tourist and business travel with the first addition to the international route network. On the other hand, India has a significant base for business and tourism and we look forward to extending our hospitality to our passengers in this new phase of growth.”

The GoAir direct flights between Phuket and Delhi operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays, while the direct flights between Phuket and Mumbai operate on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays. (See story here.)

Following the launch of the Phuket direct flights, GoAir’s Managing Director Jeh Wadialate last month revealed that in pursuing its expansion plans, the airline has placed an order for 164 planes and have so far taken delivery of 41.

“By the end of next year we will increase this to 10 cities flying direct to Phuket,” he said. (See story here.)

Owned by Waida Group, one of India’s oldest conglomerates established in 1736, GoAir is a leading LCC in India and was recently reported to be the fastest growing airline in the world by Routes Online.

“We will also soon be flying into Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok. Thailand is a big part of our international expansion, it is a destination popular with Indian travellers and Phuket is at the heart of that,” Mr Wadia explained on Oct 23.

“Ninety percent of our fleet are new and within six months this will be 100%. We placed an order for 164 planes and have taken delivery so far of 41. Our plans for Phuket and the region are big,” he said.