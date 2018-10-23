THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

GoAir predicts huge shift in Phuket tourism baseline

PHUKET: The recent launch of the first-ever direct flights from India to Phuket is only the beginning, says GoAir’s Managing Director Jeh Wadia. The airline has placed an order for 164 planes and have taken delivery so far of 41. “Our plans for Phuket and the region are big,” Mr Wadia says.

tourismeconomicstransport
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 23 October 2018, 01:00PM

Royal Phuket Marina Chairman Gulu Lalvani (right) with GoAir Managing Director Jeh Wadia after GoAir commenced their first direct flights to Phuket. Photo: Supplied

Royal Phuket Marina Chairman Gulu Lalvani (right) with GoAir Managing Director Jeh Wadia after GoAir commenced their first direct flights to Phuket. Photo: Supplied

Meanwhile, Royal Phuket Marina Chairman Gulu Lalvani notes that he would not be surprised if tourist arrivals from India to Phuket outnumber Chinese tourists within three years.

“Phuket is our first international route. Our inaugural flight landed on the island on October 11 and the level of interest from Indian travellers has been excellent,” Mr Wadia said in a release issued yesterday (Oct 22).

“Thanks to Gulu Lalvani, who convinced me to open-up Phuket to the Indian market, we are making Phuket our Thailand hub. We already have routes from Mumbai and Delhi to Phuket, and by the end of next year we will increase this to 10 cities flying direct to Phuket,” he added.

India is a country of more than 1.3 billion people with a rapidly growing appetite for international travel, said the release.

World Bank data shows that almost 22 million Indians travelled overseas in 2017 while the UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) predicts that India will account for 50mn outbound tourists by 2020, it added.

That these figures look set to more than double in three years is no surprise, noted Mr Lalvani.

“I have been looking at India for a number of years and India holds great potential for Phuket. Indians are already familiar with Thailand, but never before have there been direct flights into Phuket,” he said.

“Having worked closely with GoAir and highlighting Phuket's potential to them, I am very excited to see Jeh Wadia and his team have invested in Phuket and think this is the beginning of great things for the island.”

The start of direct flights to Phuket could not have come at a better time for the island. Opening up Phuket to the second largest country in the world, will help to soften the impact declining arrivals from China, the release explained.

QSI International School Phuket

Of note, major tour operators based in Bangkok only yesterday were calling for the Thai government to do more to alleviate the impact of falling inbound tourism numbers from Mainland China. (See story here.)

“The upside for Phuket is clear and the potential is limitless,” noted Mr Lalvani.

“These direct three-to-four flights from India will benefit Phuket's economy immensely. As well as bringing more lucrative Indian weddings to Phuket, their average holiday spend is high.

“Typically May and June have the lowest hotel occupancy in Phuket, yet this is the school holiday period in India and a time when many Indians travel. GoAir’s direct flights will help to provide a big boost to the island’s tourism businesses during this period,” he added.

“India has the highest level of pollution in the world today and once Indian travellers realise they can go non-stop to the paradise island of Phuket, I wouldn't be surprised to see Indian arrivals out number Chinese arrivals within three years,” Mr Lalvani suggested.

Owned by Waida Group, one of India’s oldest conglomerates established in 1736, GoAir is a leading LCC in India and was recently reported to be the fastest growing airline in the world by Routes Online.

“We will also soon be flying into Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok. Thailand is a big part of our international expansion, it is a destination popular with Indian travellers and Phuket is at the heart of that,” explained Mr Wadia.

“Ninety percent of our fleet are new and within six months this will be 100%. We placed an order for 164 planes and have taken delivery so far of 41. Our plans for Phuket and the region are big,” he said.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Kurt | 26 October 2018 - 17:32:34 

Great big private enterprise plans! And are there now parallel also big Phuket government plans too for better computer speed, public transport, water pollution, electricity- water- and incinerator capacity?  Such things to create a smart Phuket 4.0?
Smart Singapore 4.0 starts in 2019 trial with flying unmanned taxis. Nice for Phuket too, in 3 years time.  :-)  To replace the para sail boats.

Mr Richie | 26 October 2018 - 12:23:18 

first the russians ,then the chinese now the Indians. time the Cavalry moved in and cleaned the lot out, the don\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'t spend much money on the street\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s when will the authorities listen to the locals?

Jor12 | 24 October 2018 - 00:40:12 

Good lord, racism is alive and well from some sectors of the community.

Kurt | 23 October 2018 - 16:54:53 

Wow, more tourists for Phuket! More and more behind staying of Phuket infra structure in any way you can think about.  Oh, I miss the saying/thinking  about 'quality tourists' of the thai authorities, they like to mention. Well, just press lip service, right? Ask any thai Official about 'quality', he will say: "Don't ask me, not my department, ask Bangkok". hahaha.

Pauly44 | 23 October 2018 - 16:14:29 

Phuket is reaping what it sows, first the influx of Chinese now Indian's, the cow is well and truly being milked dry by horrible mass low quality tourism, the authorities need to rethink their target demographic as any country targeting Chinese & Indian's on mass must be desperate.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

B100mn baht in sales recorded at Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
Phuket airport ‘sea taxi’ project deemed not viable
Phuket light-rail budget jumps B594mn, to B40bn
GoAir to launch Phuket-Bangalore direct flights
Thai AirAsia flies into red as Chinese travellers decline
THAI’s loss doubles in Q3
Phuket light-rail up open to public by 2023, assures official
Phuket officials ordered to enforce international marine safety standards in tourism industry
Chinese choose other options for Golden Week
GoAir to launch India’s first direct Phuket flights
Phuket Opinion: Our Gold Coast soul sister
Gold Coast Mayor pitches for direct Phuket flights
Thai Transport Minister joins tripartite meet in Phuket in push for ‘green transport’
Phuket light rail to be completed by ‘about 2023’, says Vice Governor
Phuket Opinion: Passing the baton

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

JW Marriott Phuket
Harvey Law Corporation
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
777 Beach Condo
ZUMA Restaurant
Dream Beach Club
HeadStart International School Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
Tile-it
Thai Residential
Go Air
Dan About Thailand

 