Get up, stand-up: Canadian, Australian and British comedians to hit Marriott stage on June 10

Each month, StandUp Asia brings some of the best inter­national comedic talent on the circuit to vibrant, multicul­tural audiences at the Mar­riott Resort, Merlin Beach.

Saturday 8 June 2019, 03:00PM

This month, on Monday, June 10, will see Glenn Wool from Canada, Aidan Jones from Australia and Kyle Legacy from the UK take to the stage for a side-splitting evening of original comedy. Here’s what to expect.

Glenn Wool

“Effortlessly funny with an affability that other comics can only dream of.” – The Guardian

Glenn Wool began his comedy career in 1995 in his hometown of Van­couver. Three years later, Wool moved to London and quickly became an es­tablished star on the London circuit before becoming a globally recognised name and dominating the internation­al circuit, performing to huge crowds in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, USA, South Africa, and across Europe.

Wool’s credits include John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show, The Green Room with Paul Provenza, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Never Mind the Buzzcocks, Russell Howard’s Good News and numerous others. In 2016, Wool was featured on The John Bishop Show (BBC One) and hosted a new NBC se­ries Before the Morning After.

In 2017 and 2018, you would have caught Wool touring with Reginald D Hunter, heard him on the Freestyle podcast with Frankie Boyle and seen him on Doug Stanhope’s The Comedi­ans’ Comedian’s Comedian at Austin, TX’s South by Southwest.

Wool has been nominated for Best International Stand Up at the New Zealand Comedy Awards and twice Best Headliner at the Chortle Awards.

Described by The Scotsman as a “masterpiece of comedy”, Wool is bound to entertain with his brand of cleverly subversive comedy.

Aidan Jones

“An effortless and vulnerable charm seldom seen on the stand-up stage, even from the most famous comic minds.” – The Music

Aidan Jones is known to his friends as Taco because the first girl he ever kissed thought he looked Mexican. Jones is actually half Australian and half Colombian as his Mum got preg­nant when she backpacked around South American in her 20s – not a joke.

Jones began his comedy career in 2012. Five years later, he performed his first full run at the 2017 Edin­burgh Fringe with his solo show The Abersham Flat before touring the show in Dublin, Barcelona, Paris and Berlin.

In 2018, Jones returned to Aus­tralia, performing sold-out runs at the Adelaide Fringe and Melbourne Come­dy Festival. Jones has now brought his new special 52 Days to Australia after another sell-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2018.

The hilariously honest stand-up and storytelling of Jones is unlike any­thing you will see.

Kyle Legacy

“The LeBron James of Comedy.” – The Australian Times

Kyle Legacy made his TV debut on Russell Brand’s hit show Brand X in 2012, and he has been on stage ever since. Born and raised in Liverpool, Legacy now tours the globe with the popular comedy collective Laugh Mob.

Using his gift for crowd work, Lega­cy has been dominating the Australian comedy circuit and making appearanc­es at every major festival around the world. His credits include opening for Erik Griffin, performing at the Com­edy Store in Sydney, London and Los Angeles and having a sold-out show at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2017.

Legacy is moving up the comedy ladder and becoming one of Sydney’s favourite MCs. He operates in what seems to be an eccentric haze, lifting the audience to the same high spirits as himself. Once there, he reveals a skill for surreal interludes in the absurd, showing his genuine childlike sense of wonder at the world around him.

Doors open at 7pm, show starts at 8pm. Tickets are on sale now from B350 (early bird), B600 (show only), B950 (burger, two Moosehead beverages and show), B1,200 (hotel buffet and show) or B1,450 (VIP, free-flow drinks from 7-10pm and meet-and-greet with the comedians). Get your tickets via the Phuket Ticketmaster website.