Start From: Monday 10 June 2019, 08:00PM to Monday 10 June 2019, 10:30PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Do not miss GLENN WOOL (CAN) with special guest AIDAN TACO JONES (AUS) and host KYLE LEGACY (UK) at Phuket Marriott, Merlin Beach on Monday, 10th June. Tickets are on sale now for 350 THB (early bird), 650 THB (show only), 950 THB (burger, two Mooshead brews & show), 1,200THB (hotel buffet & show), or 1450 THB for VIP tickets, which include free-flow drinks from 7-10 PM and meet & greet with the comedians. Tickets are available for purchase at: www.phuketticketmaster.com