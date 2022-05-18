tengoku
tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

German tourist on the road to recovery

German tourist on the road to recovery

PHUKET: Medical staff at Bangkok Hospital Phuket have described German tourist Barbara Lange’s condition as “safe”. She is recovering well after being rescued from the jungle in the north of Phuket on Monday (May 16) exhausted but otherwise unharmed.

tourismSafety
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 18 May 2022, 09:28AM

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew visited Barbara Lange at the hospital yesterday (May 17). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew visited Barbara Lange at the hospital yesterday (May 17). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew visited Barbara Lange at the hospital yesterday (May 17). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew visited Barbara Lange at the hospital yesterday (May 17). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew visited Barbara Lange at the hospital yesterday (May 17). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew visited Barbara Lange at the hospital yesterday (May 17). Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew and an entourage of high-ranking officers visited Ms Lange at the hospital in Phuket Town yesterday afternoon (May 17).

Joining Governor Narong were Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong, Ratchadaphon Oin of the Phuket Tourism and Sports office, Col Phichetphong Jangkhaikom of Tourist Police Region 3 and Lt Col Ekachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police.

The delegation checked on Ms Lange’s recovery, which was reported as “going well”.

They also spoke with Ms Lange’s family members present and presented a gift basket as good tidings, said a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

The family thanked all the people who assisted in the search for Ms Lange and for the care provided to her.

Brightview Center

Ms Lange was found seven days after she was last seen walking near a hotel in Nai Yang on May 9. A large-scale search for her by land, air and sea was launched after officials were notified of her disappearance two days later, on May 11.

Ms Lange was found beside a small stream in Sirinath National Park by one of the search teams numbering 40 officers in total assigned to search the park on Monday.

After carrying her clear of the jungle, an effort that took two hours, rescue workers confirmed that Ms Lange was exhausted but had suffered no wounds or debilitating injuries.

Ms Lange suffers from Alzheimer’s, but family members had previously confirmed that before her disappearance she was taking medication for her condition.

It has yet to be revealed how long Ms Lange had been at the location where she was found, or how she managed to survive during the seven days.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Apirath | 18 May 2022 - 13:05:58 

We’ve had one too many cases like this; on average there is at least one such case almost every month this year. I wonder how could we prevent another tourist from going missing in the woods.

Fascinated | 18 May 2022 - 12:39:49 

Ahh, the obligatory basket of chicken stock- that will sort her out! Glad there is a good end to this story though, shame about the photo call stunts.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Ukrainians find safe haven on Koh Samui
Joint push to spur Middle Eastern market
Power outage to affect Wiset Rd in Rawai
First war crimes case against Russian soldier to open in Kyiv
Thailand proposes COVID vaccine certificate for Asean travel
Phuket marks 30 new COVID cases, no deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Teens face legal action over vicious beating of 11-year-old || May 17
Violent teens to face criminal charges
Woman, 59, commits gun suicide in Koh Kaew
Young, poor and from minorities: the Russian troops killed in Ukraine
Airlines see recovery as more routes reopen
Traffic patience urged as schools reopen
Power outage to affect Naithon
Public split on pension payout
Phuket marks 28 new COVID cases, no deaths

 

Phuket community
German tourist on the road to recovery

We’ve had one too many cases like this; on average there is at least one such case almost every mo...(Read More)

German tourist on the road to recovery

Ahh, the obligatory basket of chicken stock- that will sort her out! Glad there is a good end to thi...(Read More)

Violent teens to face criminal charges

"How could they be in the house if they were not invited?" Another great example of the ...(Read More)

Ukrainians arrested in Phuket, face extradition for offences in US

Kurt, the threat was to profits from energy. Putin wants those southern ports- badly. Get off f...(Read More)

Missing German tourist found safe

Want to decrease your chances of Alz.? Don't use deodorants with aluminum chloride and don'...(Read More)

Violent teens to face criminal charges

Hahaha, the mother of that little criminal ( who attacked previously other kids as well, we learned ...(Read More)

New marina plan eyes big spenders

Will that feasibility study of the same level as that of the useless new Betong Airport? Sometimes i...(Read More)

Traffic patience urged as schools reopen

That's hilarious! Traffic patience urged. That should be a daily mantra across the whole island ...(Read More)

Violent teens to face criminal charges

Not good enough to teach these horrid children a lesson. They need to experience the exact same trea...(Read More)

Ukrainians arrested in Phuket, face extradition for offences in US

@Dek, "antiquated square thinking" is happening in Kremlin by Putin. Even 'his' i...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
PaintFX
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Devas Lounge
QSI International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
Thai Residential

 