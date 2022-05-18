German tourist on the road to recovery

PHUKET: Medical staff at Bangkok Hospital Phuket have described German tourist Barbara Lange’s condition as “safe”. She is recovering well after being rescued from the jungle in the north of Phuket on Monday (May 16) exhausted but otherwise unharmed.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 18 May 2022, 09:28AM

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew and an entourage of high-ranking officers visited Ms Lange at the hospital in Phuket Town yesterday afternoon (May 17).

Joining Governor Narong were Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong, Ratchadaphon Oin of the Phuket Tourism and Sports office, Col Phichetphong Jangkhaikom of Tourist Police Region 3 and Lt Col Ekachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police.

The delegation checked on Ms Lange’s recovery, which was reported as “going well”.

They also spoke with Ms Lange’s family members present and presented a gift basket as good tidings, said a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

The family thanked all the people who assisted in the search for Ms Lange and for the care provided to her.

Ms Lange was found seven days after she was last seen walking near a hotel in Nai Yang on May 9. A large-scale search for her by land, air and sea was launched after officials were notified of her disappearance two days later, on May 11.

Ms Lange was found beside a small stream in Sirinath National Park by one of the search teams numbering 40 officers in total assigned to search the park on Monday.

After carrying her clear of the jungle, an effort that took two hours, rescue workers confirmed that Ms Lange was exhausted but had suffered no wounds or debilitating injuries.

Ms Lange suffers from Alzheimer’s, but family members had previously confirmed that before her disappearance she was taking medication for her condition.

It has yet to be revealed how long Ms Lange had been at the location where she was found, or how she managed to survive during the seven days.