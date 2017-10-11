PHUKET: The German man who was filmed causing public nuisance in Patong earlier this week was confirmed today (Oct 11) to be under close watch at Vachira Phuket hospital for his own welfare, said Patong Police.

Wednesday 11 October 2017, 04:06PM

“I received information about him at 1am as people had spotted him at around 3am on Oct 10 on Soi Bangla. He had climbed up the ‘Welcome to Patong Beach’ sign’s pole and initially refused to come down,” Capt Thongplew of Patong Police told The Phuket News.

“A crowd of people had gathered around,” he added.

“Patong and Tourist police asked him to come down from the pole. When he finally did, we took him to Patong Police Station, but he had no documents on him and was talking nonsense,” he said.

“So we brought him to Vachira hospital in the morning, at 9am to ensure his safety. We were not sure where else to take him,” he said.

“To my knowledge he is German,” Capt Thongplew added.

“I cooperated with the Honorary Consul of the Federal Republic of Germany at Vachira hospital in the evening yesterday (Oct 10). They will continue the task of looking after the man,” he added.

An official at Vachira hospital, who refused to be named, confirmed today, “This foreigner is safe under watch at the Department of Internal Medicine.” “He is about 33 years old. But for other details you must ask police,” said the Vachira hospital official.

Both Patong Police and Vachira hospital refused to give further details about the man.

The video of the man lying on the footpath, in the gutter and giving a police officer an overly respectful wai was posted on Facebook on Tuesday (Oct 10) by “O Lai Thai”, with the comment in Thai asking, “Here in Patong, why do foreigners have to do like this?”

The Thai man recording the video was happy to tell some passers-by in Thai that the man was drunk or on drugs, while telling others that he wasn’t sure if the foreign man was drunk or on drugs. (See story here).