PHUKET: Patong Police Chief Col Tassanai Orarigdech says he is looking into the actions of a foreign man, believed to be German, who was recorded on video lying down on the footpath and making himself comfortable in the gutter in Patong earlier this week.

Tuesday 10 October 2017, 04:34PM

The man’s behaviour was bright to light after a video of him was posted on Facebook yesterday (Oct 9) by “O Lai Thai”, with the comment in Thai asking, “Here in Patong, why do foreigners have to do like this?”

The Thai man recording the video was was happy to tell some passers-by in Thai that the man was drunk or on drugs, while telling others that he wasn’t sure if the foreign man was drunk or on drugs.

The passers-by just kept on walking.

The Thai man does ask the foreign man once in English to sit down while pointing to the front of a shop. His request is ignored and the foreign man moved to lay down in the gutter.

Asked in English where the man was from, the foreigner replied, “Germany.”

Asked where the man’s hotel was,” the foreigner replied, “The manager thinks that I’m crazy. He kicked me out.”

A police officer is seen approaching the man, but takes no action after the foreign man offers an overly respectful wai and returns to the footpath.

The foreigner then points out that the police officer made no effort to determine whether or not the man was in need of assistance.

The man recording the video also notes, “This is how foreigners get their kicks.”

The German Honorary Consulate in Phuket has been notified of the incident, and has requested Patong Police to ask the man – if they see him again – whether he requires assistance.

Additional reporting by Tanyaluk Sakoot