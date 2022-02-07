Gen Suwat probes passports in slaying of gang member in Phuket

PHUKET: National police chief Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk arrived in Phuket today to review the progress in the slaying of known gang member Jimi ‘Slice’ Sandhu at a resort in Rawai late last Friday night (Feb 4).



By The Phuket News

Monday 7 February 2022, 07:00PM

National police chief Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk arrived in Phuket today (Feb 7). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police were still investigating the passport Sandhu used to enter the country, Gen Suwat said.

The passport found by police on Saturday, after Sandhu’s bullet-riddled body was found in the car park beside his villa at The Beach Front resort, identified Sandhu as Canadian citizen Mandeep Singh, 31, born in Chennai, India.

However, among the dead man’s belongings police also found a Quebec driver’s licence issued to Amarjit Singh Sindu, 33, registered as living at an address in Montreal.

The passport is now suspected of being counterfeit, Gen Suwat said.

Biometrics should have raised the alarm, identifying Sandhu, he added.

However, a person having several passports is not illegal, Gen Suwat said.

Police are “confident” that Sandhu, or “Singh”, had entered the country on Jan 27 was accurate, Gen Suwat added.

“He entered Thailand on January 27 and stayed at a first hotel, then moved to a second hotel, where he was killed,” he said.

“It has now been reviewed and no country has ever sent us an arrest warrant for this person. This includes no Red Notices,” Gen Suwat said, not clearly specifying whether he was referring to the Sandhu or the identity of Mandeep Singh.

“We are now co-ordinating with the Canadian Police and Indian police in exchanging information. We must follow the evidence to determine whether the passport itself is fake, or whether false information was provided to obtain a genuine passport,” he added.

“If you ask Canada, they say that the passport is genuine, but that false information was presented to obtain a genuine passport. The Thai authorities have no way of knowing. No system in the world can tell,” he said.

Biometric passports would be the only way to truly identify a person, Gen Suwat said.

Police originally said the man shot to death at close range was a Canadian, but he was in fact an Indian national with a long criminal history in Canada noted the Vancouver Sun.

Jimi “Slice” Sandhu, 32, was deported from Canada for “serious criminality” six years ago, according to the newspaper, which said “several sources” had verified his identity.