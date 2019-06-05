PHUKET: Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, leader of the pro-military Palang Pracharath Party, tonight (June 5) was voted by the Members of Parliament and the Senate to be installed as the next Prime Minister of Thailand.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 5 June 2019, 11:36PM

Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha tonight (June 5) was voted by the members of Parliament and the Senate to be installed as the next Prime Minister of Thailand. Photo: AFP / file

The vote, televised in a nationwide broadcast, saw Gen Prayut gain 498 votes of support, defeating Thanathorn Jungroongruangkit, leader of the Future Forward Party, who received 244 votes.

As such, Gen Prayut will be the head of a coalition government led by the Palang Pracharath Party.

The votes tonight included 500 members in the lower House of Representatives elected in the March election and 250 senators, who were all appointed by the current military administration.

Only three representatives abstained from casting their votes, including Chuan Leekpai, who as Speaker of the House reserves the right as both his duty and privilege.

Of the three remaining votes not cast tonight, one member was sick and did not attend the vote.

One was Thanathorn himself, who has been banned from formal political activities pending the investigation into his media share-holding affairs following allegations by the Palang Pracharath Party.

The third vote not cast was that of Democrat Party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva, who is also a former prime minister, who gave up his seat in parliament earlier today, saying he could not break a pre-election promise and vote along with his party to support Gen Prayut. (See below.)

The vote concluded at 11:33pm.

Phuket’s votes tonight were in support of Gen Prayut as the Palang Pracharath Party won both seats for Members of Parliament for Phuket in the March 24 national election.

Suthapathip Na Thalang of the Palang Pracharath Party won the seat for Phuket Constituency 1 with 32,338 votes, defeating Raywat Areerob of the Democrat Party, who placed second with 25,194 votes. The Future Forward Party placed third for the seat with 22,599 votes.

Phuket Constituency 1 comprises Mueang District, including Rassada, but excluding Koh Kaew, Rawai and Karon.

Nattee Tinsakhu of the Palang Pracharath Party won the seat with 27,267 votes, ahead of Democrat candidate Chaiyot Panyawai, who secured 23,958 votes.

Supanat Leungluea of the Future Forward Party placed third for the seat with 19,963 votes. (See Phuket election reports below.)

Phuket Constituency 2, which comprises the remaining areas of Thalang and Kathu Districts, but also includes and Koh Kaew, Rawai and Karon (see Electorate map here.)

Ahead of the votes cast in Parliament tonight, neither the opposition nor Palang Pracharath officially had a majority in the lower house, with 246 seats and 203 respectively.

However, Palang Pracharath gained the Democrat Party as a new ally yesterday (June 4), a move that was likely to also attract the Bhumjaithai Party, which holds 51 seats, reported the Bangkok Post. (See story here.)

Former Democrat Party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva, who is also a former prime minister, gave up his seat in parliament earlier today, saying he could not break a pre-election promise and vote along with his party to support Gen Prayut.

“We have seen abuse of state power… The (junta’s) extension of power is not just rhetoric, it is reality,” Mr Abhisit said.

The Democratic Front has said the appointed Senate’s votes gave Gen Prayut an unfair advantage and urged senators to vote in line with the will of the people.

With the backing of the Senate, Gen Prayut stood easily to gain enough votes to stay in power.

The junta will now remain in power until a new Cabinet is sworn in.

