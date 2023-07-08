333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
Funeral services for Arnaud Verstraete begin

PHUKET: Funeral services for Arnaud C.M.C. Verstraete, who passed away earlier this week, begin at Wat Chalong today (July 8).

Community
By The Phuket News

Saturday 8 July 2023 09:52 AM

Funeral services for Arnaud will be held at Wat Chalong from today (July 8) through Tuesday night (July 12). Image: Rotary Club of Patong Beach

Arnaud was a long-term Phuket expat, living on the island for more than 20 years. He had lived in Thailand more than 30 years.

During his time in Phuket, Arnaud became very well known for his work with charity projects and with the Rotary Club of Patong Beach.

He passed away on Tuesday (July 4). He was 62 years old.

The funeral services are being held at Wat Chalong

Today (Saturday, July 8), starting at 6:30pm, will be a Buddhist ceremony hosted by Rotary Club of Patong Beach.

Tomorrow, (Sunday, July 9), starting at 6:30pm, will be a Buddhist ceremony hosted by Mr Sompong Kongduang and family.

On Monday (July 10), starting at 6:30pm, will be a Buddhist Buddhist ceremony hosted by Mr Sompong Kongduang and family.

On Tuesday (July 11), starting at 6:30pm, will be a Buddhist ceremony hosted by 10 Rotary Clubs in Phuket and Rotary International District 3330.

The cremation ceremony will be at midday on Wednesday (July 12).

“To honor the wishes of Arnaud, kindly provide wreaths that can be put to good use such as stationary sets, fans or bicycles for donation,” wrote Best Wanamakok, President of the Rotary Club of Patong Beach.

“You are graciously invited to pay your last respects,” he added.

