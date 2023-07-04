Phuket expat Arnaud Verstraete passes away

PHUKET: Long-term Phuket expat Arnaud Verstraete has passed away, the Rotary Club of Patong Beach has announced.



By The Phuket News

2023-07-05 09:00:02

Arnaud (centre) and friends celebrate the launch of the ’Spirit of Rotary’ sailing boat donated to the Phuket Chapter of Disabled Sailing Thailand. Photo: Arnaud Verstraete / Facebook

In an email sent to The Phuket News, Patong Rotary President Walter Wyler confirmed that Arnaud passed away yesterday (July 4). He was 62 years old.

“It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Past President Arnaud CMC Vertraete, who also was an Arch Klumph Society member,” Mr Wyler wrote.

Arnaud was a charter member of the Rotary Club of Patong Beach, the only English-speaking Rotary Club in Phuket.

“In the 2005/06 Rotary year he served as the fifth president of our Rotary Club. His service as President started just over six months after the Tsunami hit Phuket [on Dec 26, 2004] and his year was an intense burst of service projects and helping the region recover,” Mr Wyler commented.

“Arnaud was not only a wonderful friend who always helped wherever he could. His personal and financial contribution to Rotary was amazing. For several years he was an Arch Klumph Society member, this represents the Rotary Foundation’s highest tier of donors.

“Please remember PP [Past President] Arnaud as an outstanding and hardworking Rotarian he was. We, the Rotarians convey our heartfelt condolences to his beloved partner, Khun Yod, to his family, to his many friends and followers. Arnaud, you will always be in our hearts,” Mr Wyler concluded.

Arnaud on June 25 celebrated 11,000 days of living in Thailand. Of his more than 30 years in the Kingdom, Arnaud spent more than the last 20 years in Phuket.

Arnaud was very well known for his involvement in supporting a wide range of charity projects.

As recently as June 10, Arnaud marked the launch of a new S\V 14 sailing boat donated to the Phuket chapter of Disabled Sailing Thailand.

"From dream to reality… the ’Spirit of Rotary’," he posted online.

"Latest addition to the fleet of boats from Disabled Sailing Thailand (Phuket Chapter) christened and funded by the Rotary Club of Patong Beach (R.I. District 3330)," he noted.