Mr Amsden, in his early 80s, passed away last Friday (Sept 21). (See story here.)
The funeral service for Mr Amsden started yesterday evening at Laem Petch Temple, located behind the football field along the beach road (see map below).
Mass funeral prayers tonight (Sept 27) start at 7:30pm.
The cremation ceremony at the same temple starts at noon on Sunday (Sept 30).
Mr Amsden, a long-time Phuket expat and philanthropist, was renowned for his deep dedication to his charity work with the Rotary Club of Patong Beach.
“He was an outstanding Rotarian always committed to many Community Service Projects and Rotary in general and always willing to serve,” the club posted on its website. (See here.)
“Larry spent a tremendous amount of time supporting his community and he was genuinely respected by all who knew him.
“One of his legacy projects was to run the Tsunami Scholarship Fund, established in 2006, which he run until 2012,” the statement added.
Most recently, Mr Amsden played the vital role in 94 children at Baan Sainamyen School in Patong last month celebrating their Swim Safe Graduation on successful completion of a 10-week course sponsored and administrated by the Rotary Club of Patong Beach. (See story here.)
“Please remember PP Larry as the outstanding, hard-working Rotarian he was,” the Rotary statement urged.
“We, the Rotarians convey our heartfelt condolences to his beloved wife Khun Tim, to his family, to his countless friends, admirers and followers.”
Rotary Activity and Designations of PP Larry
2001 Charter Member
2003/04 Community Service Project Chair
2004/05 Vocational Committee Chair
2005/06 Vice-President
Vocational Committee Chair
2006 – 2012 Tsunami Scholarship Chair
2012/13 Club President
2013/14 Assistant Governor Area 7
PP Larry was also a Paul Harris Fellow, PHF +3
