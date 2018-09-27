PHUKET: The Rotary Club of Patong Beach is inviting all Rotarians to join them for mass prayers at Laem Petch Temple in Patong for Past President Larry Amsden, who passed away late last week.



By The Phuket News

Thursday 27 September 2018, 04:28PM

Larry Amsden (centre) is pictured in May this year at the launch of a 10-week Swim Safe course for children in Patong. The course was sponsored and administrated by the Rotary Club of Patong Beach. Photo: Mark Knowles

Mr Amsden, in his early 80s, passed away last Friday (Sept 21). (See story here.)

The funeral service for Mr Amsden started yesterday evening at Laem Petch Temple, located behind the football field along the beach road (see map below).

Mass funeral prayers tonight (Sept 27) start at 7:30pm.

The cremation ceremony at the same temple starts at noon on Sunday (Sept 30).

Mr Amsden, a long-time Phuket expat and philanthropist, was renowned for his deep dedication to his charity work with the Rotary Club of Patong Beach.

“He was an outstanding Rotarian always committed to many Community Service Projects and Rotary in general and always willing to serve,” the club posted on its website. (See here.)

“Larry spent a tremendous amount of time supporting his community and he was genuinely respected by all who knew him.

“One of his legacy projects was to run the Tsunami Scholarship Fund, established in 2006, which he run until 2012,” the statement added.

Most recently, Mr Amsden played the vital role in 94 children at Baan Sainamyen School in Patong last month celebrating their Swim Safe Graduation on successful completion of a 10-week course sponsored and administrated by the Rotary Club of Patong Beach. (See story here.)

“Please remember PP Larry as the outstanding, hard-working Rotarian he was,” the Rotary statement urged.

“We, the Rotarians convey our heartfelt condolences to his beloved wife Khun Tim, to his family, to his countless friends, admirers and followers.”

Rotary Activity and Designations of PP Larry

2001 Charter Member

2003/04 Community Service Project Chair

2004/05 Vocational Committee Chair

2005/06 Vice-President

Vocational Committee Chair

2006 – 2012 Tsunami Scholarship Chair

2012/13 Club President

2013/14 Assistant Governor Area 7

PP Larry was also a Paul Harris Fellow, PHF +3