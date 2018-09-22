THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Larry Amsden, long-time Phuket philanthropist passes away

PHUKET: Long-time Phuket expat and philanthropist Larry Amsden, renowned for his deep dedication to his charity work with the Rotary Club of Patong Beach, has passed away.


By The Phuket News

Saturday 22 September 2018, 11:51PM

Larry Amsden (right) is pictured in 2012 after being installed as President of the Rotary Club of Patong Beach by Dr Sanguan Kunaporn (left), Phuket’s Rotary District Governor-Elect at the time. Photo: Dan Miles

Mr Amsden, in his early 80s, passed away yesterday (Sept 21), friends posted online earlier today.

“The Rotary Club of Patong Beach very sorrowfully announces the passing of Past President Larry Amsden. As the family is getting together to mourn his passing we send our condolences to his family whom he loved,” Club President Karen Eidsvik Moody announced in a statement today (Sept 22).

“Larry spent a tremendous amount of time supporting his community and he was genuinely respected by all who knew him. We all send our prayers and support to his family at this very difficult time.

“As and when we have details about the funeral service we will inform everyone to pay their respects. Details regarding services will be available on www.rotarypatong.org,” thement read.

A fitting tribute in recognition of his life is being collated by the club. Any persons with special remembrances of Mr Amsden are urged to send them to Kareneidsvik@gmail.com.

Mr Amsden, a past president of the Rotary Club of Patong Beach after he was installed in 2012 (see story here),  continued his deep involvement with his charity work with the club despite his advanced years. He 

Most recently, Mr Amsden played a vital role in 94 children at Baan Sainamyen School in Patong last month celebrating their Swim Safe Graduation on successful completion of a 10-week course sponsored and administrated by the Rotary Club of Patong Beach. (See story here.)

 

 

