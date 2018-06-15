FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Fundraiser organised for Phuket light aircraft crash survivor

PHUKET: A fundraiser has been organised for this Sunday (June 16), with funds raised being donated to one of the two students injured in the light air aircraft crash in Pa Khlok in March.

Friday 15 June 2018, 11:33AM

Adel Samae’s mother and father, Mahason and Saowanee, are hoping to give their son the best level of care they can while he remains immobile from the neck down and needs to undergo physiotherapy every day. Photo: Supplied

The fundraiser has been organised by the Borrae Sports Club and all proceeds raised from the event will go towards the ongoing treatment of Adel Samae, a student studying Aerospace Engineering at the Thalang Technical College.

Mr Adel, 19, suffered serious injuries when the light aircraft he was a passenger in crashed close to the Phuket Air Park in Pa Khlok on March 10 this year.

Mr Adel has since been released from hospital. However, he still requires a great deal of physiotherapy which is hoped will lead to him to being able to live a normal life.

Supab Plabsing, President of the Borrae Sports Club, told The Phuket News’ Thai-language sister paper Khao Phuket earlier this week that Mr Adel was unable to move parts of his body below the neck, but was showing improvement and doctors allowed him to go home.

He also requires expenses for ongoing treatment so our club has organised an activity and invite people to make donaations to help Mr Adel,” Mr Supab said.

Borrae Sports Club invites everyone who is kind enough to help Mr Adel, and they can donate via three channels:

  • the Ja Keaw Mattana Sonbul grocery store (at the entrance of Ban Ao Nam Bo School on Sakdidet Rd - Soi Ruam Sin Inthradet in Wichit);
  • at the FIFA training ground also on Sakdidet Rd - Soi Ruam Sin Inthradet, at the Ban Ao Nam Bo School this Sunday (June 17);
  • and through donations made to the Mr Adel’s Siam Commercial Bank account, number 795-248-4255.

Mr Adel’s mother and father, Mahason Samae and Saowanee Samae, said that their son was released from hospital on May 17 after making progress in his recovery. (See story here.)

They hope that he will be able to make a full recovery.

“His recent condition is much better. He is smiling and he can now move the right side of body a little However, he still can’t speak and needs to be fed via a tube,” Mrs Saowanee said.

“We need to do physiotherapy with him every day at home and he has to go to Vachira Phuket Hospital for therapy every Tuesday and Thursday until he can walk,” she added.

“Our family would like to thank everyone for the help and support. Even though Adel still can’t help himself, we are glad to make it the best we can for him to have a normal life,” Mrs Saowanee said.

Following the crash on March 10, a report sent to The Phuket News from Thalang Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Amnuay Kraiwuttianan, who was then acting as Thalang Police Chief, was also sent to Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwon and other high-ranking officers in the Royal Thai Police.

Capt Nattee Pichitchainitimet of the Thalang Police, who was notified of the accident at 10:10am on March 10, confirmed that an aircraft captain and a specialist instructor from the Thalang Technical College died in the incident and that two students from the Thalang Technical College’s Aviation Maintenance Department sustained serious injuries when the light aircraft crashed on a plot of land in Pa Khlok near the Phuket Airpark. 

1st Lt Narin Thaweewat, 67, from Pathum Thani, who was a specialist instructor in aviation maintenance at Thalang Technical College, and Capt Wattana Thinphang-nga, 68, from Phuket, both perished in the crash. (See story here.)

 

 

Jor12 | 18 June 2018 - 13:54:18 

There was insurance.

Kurt | 16 June 2018 - 10:40:29 

I pity the boy ( and his parents) the recovery ordeal he has to go through. However, I always wonder why they not have a sufficient health & accident insurance for such a day flight. Always ask yourself, can I fork up the medical expenses when a accident happens? Insure yourself, than fundraising begging is not needed. Is that to much to consider for a small insurance premium?

