PHUKET: It has been confirmed that one of the students involved in the light airplane crash near the Phuket Airpark in Pa Khlok Both on Mar 10 is making good progress with her recovery and that she is now getting physiotherapy to help her start walking again.

Friday 23 March 2018, 01:00PM

Ms Orawan and Mr Adel were sitting in the rear seats of the aircraft when it crashed in Pa Khlok on Mar 10. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The second victim, Adel Samae, 19, is still comatose in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Vachira Phuket Hospital but staff from the hospital have confirmed that he is making slow progress in his recovery.

Speaking to The Phuket News today (Mar 23) regarding the condition of the female victim, Orawan Jindarak, 18, who was sitting beside Mr Adel in the rear seats of the aircraft when the incident occurred, a nurse from Vachira Phuket Hospital who declined to be named said, “Her condition has improved. Doctors are now providing physiotherapy to help her regain movement in her legs.

“She is not yet able to stand by herself so a nurse must be beside her when she is receiving the physiotherapy.

“She can communicate with her family and her mental condition is better,” she said.

“Doctors will take care of her until she is able to walk again,” she added.

Meanwhile, a nurse who is taking care of Mr Adel, who also declined to be named, said, “His condition is certainly getting better as his state of consciousness rates is now eight on the 15-point Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS). He has also managed to open his eyes.”

On March 14 it was confirmed that Mr Adel’s state of consciousness rated only five on the 15-point Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS), and that he had not at that time been able to open his eyes. (See story here.)

“However, at 11pm last night (Mar 22) doctors performed a tracheostomy on Mr Adel and he is now needing to recover from this procedure.

“This treatment is needed to remove the mucus from Mr Adel’s trachea. At present he cannot yet eat by himself as he cannot chew. Nurses are having to feed Mr Adel by tube only.

“The next step is for doctors to check his lungs. Then he will get physiotherapy to assist him breath.,” the nurse said.

Ms Orawan and Mr Adel were seriously inured in the small aircraft crash near the Phuket Airpark on Mar 10.

The pilot, 68-year-old Capt Wattana Thinphang-nga, and his co-pilot, 1st Lt Narin Thaweewat, 67, from Pathum Thani, both perished in the impact. (See story here.)