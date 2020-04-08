Frenchman without mask arrested in Patong

PHUKET: A French tourist was arrested in Patong yesterday (Apr 7) for not wearing a face mask.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthpatong

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 8 April 2020, 02:59PM

The French tourist (left) is arrested by police in Phuket for not wearing a face mask while outdoors. Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran

The Frenchman, Djemouai Mhedi, 27, was detained by police on the beach road (Thaweewong Rd) near the Sea Pearl intersection.

He was taken to Patong Police Station, where he was charged with violating an order issued by the provincial communicable disease committee requiring all people to wear a face mask while outdoors - a measure against the spread of COVID-19.

The order, signed by governor Phakaphong Tavipatana, is effective from yesterday until further notice. (See story here).

Violation of this order is liable to a fine of up to B20,000 under Section 51 of the Communicable Diseases Act of 2015, and may be punishable under the executive decree for administration in emergency situations, which is currently in force.