Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

French chef sues Michelin guide, accusing them of cheese mix-up

French chef sues Michelin guide, accusing them of cheese mix-up

Celebrity French chef Marc Veyrat said Tuesday that he has sued the famed Michelin guide after inspectors stripped his restaurant of its coveted third star, claiming they had botched their evaluation, in particular over a cheese souffle.

Dining
By AFP

Wednesday 25 September 2019, 05:38PM

Veyrat has claimed that a new generation of editors at the head of the Michelin guide were trying to make their names by attacking the pillars of French cuisine. Photo: Jacques Demarthon / AFP

Veyrat has claimed that a new generation of editors at the head of the Michelin guide were trying to make their names by attacking the pillars of French cuisine. Photo: Jacques Demarthon / AFP

“I’ve been dishonoured, I saw my team in tears... to have them call you one evening without warning, without anything written down, without anything, to say ‘That’s it, it’s over’,” Veyrat told France Inter radio on Tuesday.

Veyrat’s La Maison des Bois restaurant in the French Alps was demoted to two stars from the maximum three last January, just a year after he secured the industry’s highest accolade.

He said the move plunged him into depression, and the furious chef later demanded that he be removed from the vaunted red guides – in vain.

He claims the downgrade came after a Michelin inspector mistakenly thought he had adulterated a cheese souffle with English Cheddar, instead of using France’s Reblochon, Beaufort and Tomme varieties.

“I put saffron in it, and the gentleman who came thought it was cheddar because it was yellow. That’s what you call knowledge of a place? It’s just crazy,” Veyrat told France Inter.

His lawyer Emmanuel Ravanas had told AFP late Monday that Veyrat hopes the court will force Michelin to hand over documents “to clarify the exact reasons” justifying its decision.

He said a court hearing has been set for November 27 in Nanterre, just west of Paris.

“For decades, Marc Veyrat has been used to having his cooking graded, evaluated and compared, and he knows quite well that you don’t own a star for life... He accepts it all, as long as the criticism is accurate,” Ravanas said.

Skiing accident

Veyrat, 69, made his name with his so-called “botanical” cooking, employing the wild herbs gathered around his restaurants in his native Haute Savoie region.

Laguna Golf Phuket

Earlier this year the chef, who is instantly recognisable in France for his signature wide-brimmed black Savoyard hat and smoke-tinted glasses, had tried to get Michelin to hand over the inspector notes or the bills proving they had indeed dined at his establishment.

He also claimed that a new generation of editors at the head of the guide were trying to make their names by attacking the pillars of French cuisine.

But in a statement Monday, Michelin said it “understands the disappointment for Mr Veyrat, whose talent no one contests, even if we regret his unreasonable persistance with his accusations.”

“Our first duty is to tell consumers why we have changed our recommendation. We will carefully study his demands and respond calmly,” it said.

Veyrat’s recovery of a third star for La Maison du Bois in 2018 capped a comeback after he was forced to give up cooking a decade ago after a serious skiing accident.

He had previously won three stars for two other restaurants.

The intense strains of reaching cooking’s highest spheres – and the financial impacts of losing Michelin stars – have been highlighted in recent years by the suicides of several top chefs.

French chef Bernard Loiseau shot himself in 2003 after a newspaper hinted that his restaurant was about to lose its three-star status.

And Benoit Violier ended his life in 2016 just months after his Swiss restaurant was named the best in the world in the La Liste ranking.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

The Racha Resort comes to the rescue of injured sea turtle
Finnish teaching methods boosting learning potential in Thailand
Laugh it up with live comedy at the Marriott on October 1
Phuket History: Siam’s conflict with Portugal
Steps forward: The zero waste shop doing more than saving the environment
Lilly, Thailand's Greta Thunberg, wages ‘war’ on plastic
Run for turtles: 15th marine turtle fun run and half marathon set to be best yet
Laguna Phuket launches online auction for inaugural Children First Charity Event
A heavenly stay: Thai tradition meets Finnish hospitality at Villa Angelica
Soi Dog leads free sterilisation, rabies vaccinations for cats and dogs in Patong
BISP to host 100 universities from 19 countries at Phuket University Fair
Green Thoughts: Spiky fellows
The world of IB diplomas and how IB diplomas prepare students for the world
Beyond my control: Revelations from the philosophy of Stoicism
Refugees centre stage: Jungle Book show funds bare necessities for Penang’s Rohingyas

 

Phuket community
Woman killed as Phuket truck slams motorbike, brake failure blamed

Brakes failed still seems to top the list of excuses used in accidents here. Doesn't anyone ever...(Read More)

Russian woman seriously injured in Chalong Underpass motorbike accident

No sympathy for those that willingly break the law. All underpasses in Phuket are marked no motorbik...(Read More)

Phuket police net 17-year-old with 10k meth pills

"Phuket is now a dangerous location for tourists" I think you are more frightened than any...(Read More)

Phuket water-supply pipeline from Phang Nga approved by Cabinet

Uuuhhh,no more tourism on Phuket in 5 years if foreign expertise isn't called in for the project...(Read More)

B71mn deal inked to solve landslides along Phuket runway road

Great...who needs wastewater treatment facilities on Phuket? This looks more like some kind of reti...(Read More)

Phuket police net 17-year-old with 10k meth pills

Is Phuket Officialdom aware of the fact that increase of arrival drugs, more youngsters involved, w...(Read More)

Driver fined B400 for reckless driving, yet to face bill for fixing streetlight

My reference was regarding playing with phone...and I'll still stand by with my assertion that w...(Read More)

Home where doomed ‘pretty’ partied in spotlight

DeK, lets wait and see what the fluid found in her vagina and the sperm investigation of men will te...(Read More)

Russian woman seriously injured in Chalong Underpass motorbike accident

BigA you have 100% right, only about money in the pocket for Chalong Police. ...(Read More)

Home where doomed ‘pretty’ partied in spotlight

Easy on DeK, no need to defend thai pretty female/male prostitutes who work under the flag of '...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
MYLANDS
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket
La Boucherie
Thai Residential
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique