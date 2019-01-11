THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

French aromas near Nai Harn at Le Paris Phuket Restaurant, Bar & Grill

Le Paris Phuket Restaurant, Bar & Grill is now open. Located near Nai Harn Beach in Tambon Rawai, it serves international cuisine under the direction of famous French chef, Pascal Guedin.

Dining
By The Phuket News

Saturday 12 January 2019, 11:00AM

European-style barbecue dishes and sauces.

European-style barbecue dishes and sauces.

The chef’s signature Seafood Barbecue.

The chef’s signature Seafood Barbecue.

The new restaurant has a spacious and relaxed interior style.

The new restaurant has a spacious and relaxed interior style.

Chef Pascal began his career at age 15, and now has more than 30 years’ experience, preparing dinners for sovereigns and states­men in embassies – and at some of the world’s great restaurants. He specialises in French cuisine, but Le Paris Phuket Restaurant, Bar & Grill also offers a fine selection of Thai dishes and barbecue – all made with an eye towards healthy eating and minimal use of oil.

The chef’s Seafood Barbecue, with his signature sauce, is a stand-out. The dish is redolent of Thailand – with garlic, fresh pepper corns and lime. Flavours and aromas are distinct. It’s a dish you’ll never forget.

Other European-style barbecue dishes include beef, pork, chicken, and mixed sausage.

Le Paris Phuket Restaurant, Bar & Grill serves: no­table steak dishes, a variety of salads, vegetable, crab and other soups, and many other memorable recipes in French and American style. Service, by the way, is excellent throughout.

An important feature of this charmingly European restaurant is the fine quality of its Thai cuisine.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

On the Thai side, the restaurant offers popular favourites such as Somtam (Spicy Unripened Papaya Salad), Pad Kai Med Mamuang (Fried Chicken in Cashews), and Pad Thai (Thai Fried Noodles), among others too numerous to list.

Of course, no restaurant with such deep French roots as this can be deaf to the inquiries of those with a sweet tooth. Le Paris Phuket Restaurant, Bar & Grill makes superb pastries, pies, mousses and cakes – so good, in fact, they alone are sufficient reason for a visit.

The venue features a full bar, with focus on cock­tails, including the Le Paris Phuket Signature drinks; and a wide selection of fine French, European and New World beverages – so many you’ll be hard-pressed to make up your mind. The selection is impressive.

Le Paris Phuket Restaurant, Bar & Grill
Open daily, on Sai Yuan Road, near Nai Harn Beach, in Tambon Rawai.
Tel: 094 807 6831
Facebook: Le Paris Phuket Restaurant, Bar & Grill

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Tre at Banyan Tree: Chef Kreaton elevates and innovates with local produce
Hilltop at the Hyatt: Romantic dining with views at the Sunset Grill
Little Paris - Elegance on the avenue
DeDos – Another decade of dining
Banyan Tree Phuket Welcomes Michelin-Plate Chef from 80/20 at Saffron Restaurant
Myth Coffee Bar & Hangout Space
Sam’s Steaks & Grill @ Holiday Inn Resort
PRU @ Trisara wins Phuket’s first Michelin star
The breakfast of champions at Poached Cafe
La Trattoria at Dusit Thani Laguna relaunched
Guest Chef Evert Onderbeke at The Boathouse
Nicolas Feuilatte Evening at The Naka Island
The Holy Grail - Sunday roast at Shanti Lodge
Guest Chef Stuart Chant at Banyan Tree
Sashimi at sunset - Hansha @ The Nai Harn

 

Phuket community
Tout dumps slow loris with tourist, evades arrest at Kata Beach

It's not the Police's job you clown. How do you know how the operation was conducted?...(Read More)

Layan lockout: Public access denied amid Supreme Court wrangle for B10bn beachfront land

Best get yourself some legal advice if you don't understand something or won't accept anythi...(Read More)

Six houses destroyed by fire

Unless you haven't worked it out, prioritising when poor means staying alive. How do you know t...(Read More)

Still no charges for taxi driver who wiped out six vehicles, killed motorcyclist

What about the "HiSo's"or influential people as one commentator suggests in another po...(Read More)

Still no charges over deadly collision in Chalong that killed two tourists

What this article is about is a motor accident. Get with the program. Even Australia as are many oth...(Read More)

Still no charges for taxi driver who wiped out six vehicles, killed motorcyclist

Inhibitors to Thai Justice 101: “I have many things to do. Last month, I had an official meeting i...(Read More)

Still no charges for taxi driver who wiped out six vehicles, killed motorcyclist

As with every other law in Phuket (parking, speeding etc).... one rule for taxis and one rule for th...(Read More)

Saudi teen runaway leaves for Canada

A happy ending, let us hope she isn't a victim of some more patriarchal BS in way of "honor...(Read More)

Local residents angered over open sewer stench

Where's all the sewage from the recent 10000 + Laguna area condos going? ( I'd be one P O...(Read More)

Layan lockout: Public access denied amid Supreme Court wrangle for B10bn beachfront land

"Well no," well yes, it seems have a problem, first stating incorrectly sect 1336, now ign...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
One Michelin Starred Chef Massimiliano Celeste
China International Boat Show 2019
777 Beach Condo
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Express Carpet and Decor
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Harvey Law Corporation
ZUMA Restaurant
Dan About Thailand

 