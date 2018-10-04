THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Four tourists stung by jellyfish on Patong Beach

PHUKET: Lifeguards station at Patong Beach have today (Oct 4) confirmed that four tourist have been stung by jellyfish at various locations along the beach.

accidentsanimalstourismhealthSafety
By Tavee Adam

Thursday 4 October 2018, 06:27PM

Lifeguards administered first aid to the four tourists before rescue workers from Patong Municipality transferred them to Patong Hospital. Photos: Patong Municipality

Lifeguards administered first aid including washing the stings with vinegar before rescue workers from Patong Municipality transferred them to Patong Hospital.

Chief lifeguard of the Phuket Lifeguard Service (PLS) Somprasong Saengchat, who serves as chief lifeguard at Patong Beach, said, "Each tourist was stung close to the shore. There are many jellyfish during this time as it is the monsoon season. However, monsoon season will soon finish and it will be summer and the jellyfish will be gone."

On Sept 27, lifeguards stationed at Patong Beach issued a warning for tourists to be aware of jellyfish at the beach after more than 30 tourists were reported to have been stung by jellyfish that month. (See story here.)

 

 

