Warning issued after 30 tourists stung by jellyfish at Patong Beach

PHUKET: Lifeguards stationed at Patong Beach have today (Sept 27) issued a warning for tourists to be aware of jellyfish at the beach after more than 30 tourists have reported being stung by jellyfish this month.

accidentsanimalshealthSafetytourismpatong

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Thursday 27 September 2018, 11:24AM

Some 30 tourists have been stung by jellyfish at Patong Beach this month.Photos: Phuket Lifeguard Service

Chief lifeguard of the Phuket Lifeguard Service (PLS) Somprasong Saengchat, who serves as chief lifeguard at Patong Beach, told The Phuket News, “Yes, there have been more than 30 tourists stung by jellyfish in September. Many jellyfish have washed ashore along at least two kilometres of the beach. “If you are stung by a jellyfish, use sea water or vinegar to treat the stings. The sting of these jellyfish is not too serious,” he added.