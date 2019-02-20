THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Four injured as car smashes into electric pole

PHUKET: A driver and three passengers were hospitalised after their car lost control and hit an electric pole on Srisoonthorn Rd in Thalang on Monday (Feb 18).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 20 February 2019, 03:28PM

The Suzuki Ciaz was badly damaged after hitting an electric pole. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The driver and three passengers were injured and taken to Thalang Hospital. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The scene of the accident at 1:15pm on Monday (Feb 18). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The scene of the previous accident at 4am on the same day on the same part of the road. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Workers cover the oil spill after the earlier accident at 4am. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Col Kitiphum Thinthalang of Thalang Police was informed of the accident at 1:15pm on Monday in which a grey Suzuki Ciaz had lost control at high speed, veering onto the central reservation and crashing into an electric pole.

Lt Col Kitiphum explained that the group were heading towards Heroine’s Monument from Cherng Talay and crashed at a bend on Srisoonthorn Rd behind Thai Watsadu. The car was badly damaged, particularly at the rear left-side passenger door where it collided with the pole.

Traffic on the road was blocked until the car was removed by rescue workers.

Splash Beach Club

The four people in the car were Mr Adis Manasay, 27, Mr Wansarofee Ha-ye-awae, 27, Miss Athiya Wijakratthana (age unconfirmed) and Mr Watchara Sornpong (age unconfirmed). Police could not yet confirm which of the four was driving the car. All four were taken to Thalang Hospital.

The accident happened in the same spot and in very similar circumstances as an accident earlier that day at 4am in which a taxi driver also lost control and hit an electric pole in the central reservation. The taxi driver blamed the loss of control on a large oil spill which was covered with slaked lime by local municipality workers after the accident. (See story here.)

When asked if the two accidents were related, the police told The Phuket News that they did not believe so and were still investigating.

 

 

