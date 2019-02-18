PHUKET: A taxi driver lost control of his taxi and crashed after slipping on an oil spill on Srisoonthorn Rd early this morning (Feb 18).

accidentspolicetransport

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 18 February 2019, 03:53PM

The accident happened on Srisoonthorn Rd. The front of the car was badly damaged after hitting an electrical pole. Photo Eakkapop Thongtub

The front of the car was badly damaged after hitting an electrical pole. Photo Eakkapop Thongtub

The front of the car was badly damaged after hitting an electrical pole. Photo Eakkapop Thongtub

Thalang Police were notified of the accident at around 4am this morning in which 40-year-old taxi driver Theerayut Hempitak managed to escape uninjured when he drove through an oil spillage, lost control and crashed into an electrical pole in the central reservation and skidded into the oncoming lane.

Kusoladarm Foundation rescue workers arrived to find Theerayut waiting at the scene with his car – a black Toyota Altis with green licence plates. The front side of the car was badly damaged, both front-side airbags were deployed and the two front tyres had exploded. Police diverted traffic to prevent further accidents while they moved the car to Thalang Police Station.

When police inspected the area, they found that the oil was spilt over 100 metres of road. Srisoonthorn Sub-District Municipality workers covered the oil with slaked lime to prevent further accidents.

Theerayut explained to police that he was driving on Srisoonthorn Rd from Cherng Talay towards Heroine’s Monument. He came to a bend in the road where the oil was spilt and lost control of the steering.

Police charged him with reckless driving causing damage to public property.