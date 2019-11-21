Four dead, three yet to be recovered from Phuket building collapse

PHUKET: Rescue workers late this afternoon recovered the fourth body from the site of the petrol station that collapsed while under construction on Thepkrasattri Rd today (Nov 21).

By The Phuket News

Thursday 21 November 2019, 06:25PM

Four bodies have been recovered from the site, with three more Myanmar nationals believed to have been crushed by the huge concrete slab. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

At the scene, Thalang District Chief Adul Chuthong told The Phuket News that the concrete roof of the structure collapsed onto the workers underneath at about 1:20pm while they were taking their lunch break. (See initial report here.)

“It crushed them,” he said.

The four dead were identified as Jirachai Wonghajak, 35; Thaweerat Daetphan (no age given); Mrs Pornpimon Waewwong, 21, from Ubon Ratchathani; and Mr Krisana Kanbuth, 33, from Petchaburi.

Still missing and believed to be crushed under the huge concrete slab are three Myanmar nationals: Mr Sa Aung Aung, Mr Nay Myo Win and Mrs Kay Thi Khaing.

Thai national Jaturawit Muadsing, 34, and Myanmar national Mrs Myo Myo Yi, 26, were injured and recovered from the site.

They were taken to Thalang Hospital, but Mr Adul said he was unable to confirm the extent of their injuries.

“I have been told that Srisoonthorn officials had previously ordered construction at this site to stop. I am not sure when that order was issued, but the constructor continued with the construction.” Mr Adul said.

Srisoonthorn Mayor Worawut Songyot declined to answer any questions from The Phuket News, saying he was busy at the scene.

Meanwhile, Thalang Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Anukul Nuket said that he will call the contractor and the project engineer for questioning about the cause of the collapse.

Lt Col Anukul declined to name the contractor.