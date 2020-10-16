Four charges in Phuket hostage drama

PHUKET: Thalang Police have confirmed that four official charges will be issued to the man who was involved in a dramatic hostage situation in Srisoonthorn on Wednesday evening.

crime

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 16 October 2020, 11:00AM

Prasit ‘Beer’ Thepthong is escorted from the scene. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Prasit ‘Beer’ Thepthong, 33, had refused to be searched by police officers and then pulled out a handgun and fled to a motorbike repair shop at Khao Lan - Bang Jo Rd (Route 4015) in Moo 4, Srisoonthorn. Once inside, he held Ms Suthasinee Thummakorn, 54, and Mr Jaroon Tudamriang, 51, as hostages while police waited outside. The incident occurred around 5pm on Wednesday with Prasit finally surrendering peacefully to police at 8:30pm when he was then taken to Thalang police station. Lt Col Anukul Nuket of the Thalang Police explained that after analysing CCTV footage and questioning Prasit, the two victims, and witnesses, police decided to issue Prasit four charges. “The four charges include an attempt to kill officers in the exercise of their functions, illegal detention, illegal possession of a firearm and carrying it in public without any unnecessary reason, and resisting officials in due exercise of official duty,” Lt Col Anukul confirmed.