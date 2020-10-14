Hostage drama over Phuket drugs arrest ends peacefully

PHUKET: An hours-long siege with a man and a woman being held hostage at a motorbike repair shop in Thalang has ended peacefully with an armed drugs suspect surrendering to police.

crimedrugspoliceSafety

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 14 October 2020, 10:33PM

The gun Prasit was carrying throughout the ordeal. Photo: Thalang Police

Police wait outside as the hostage drama continued earlier tonight. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police wait outside as the hostage drama continued earlier tonight. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police sealed off the street as the drama unfolded. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police wait outside as the hostage drama continued earlier tonight. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Prasit Thepthong is taken into custody after being escorted from the motorbike repair shop earlier tonight. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The drama began when Prasit ‘Beer’ Thepthong, 33, refused to be searched by officers by the Thalang Police, reported officers at the scene.

Prasit pulled out a handgun and run into a motorbike repair shop on the Khao Lan - Bang Jo Rd (Route 4015) in Moo 4, Srisoonthorn, at about 5pm.

In the building were Ms Suthasinee Thummakorn, 54, and Mr Jaroon Tudamriang, 51, who Prasit held as hostages while police waited outside.

Police sealed off the street past the shop and began negotiations, which repeatedly failed to convince Prasit to surrender.

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew arrived at the scene shortly after 8pm, followed soon after by Srisoonthorn Mayor Worawut Songyot, who arrived with Prasit’s mother and sister, police reported.

Prasit agreed to surrender to police at 8:30pm.

He was taken to Thalang Police Station for questioning and to face charges, police confirmed.



