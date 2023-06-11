British International School, Phuket
Found in Phuket, Portugese man-o-war not yet confirmed on Phi Phi

Found in Phuket, Portugese man-o-war not yet confirmed on Phi Phi

PHUKET: Despite media reports, officials from Krabi have stated that the dangerous bluebottle physalia, also known as Portuguese man-o-war, has not been found on Phi Phi Islands yet.


By The Phuket News

Monday 12 June 2023, 08:30AM

Concerns were raised last week by Phuket lifeguards regarding Portuguese man-o-Wwar, sparking worries about the potential threat to tourists on Phi Phi. However, these allegations were dismissed over the weekend by Ratchanok Phaenoi, Chief of Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park.

A survey was conducted following news of the highly venomous hydrozoan being found on some beaches in neighboring Phuket, but the result was negative, reported Bangkok Post, citing Ms Ratchanok.

Personnel from the Department of National Parks and Wildlife Conservation (DNP) failed to find any portuguese man-o-war, however officials will remain on alert due to the potential danger they pose to tourists, assured Ms Ratchanok.

Portuguese man-o-war, sometimes erroneously called jellyfish, were washed up on Phuket beaches, including Patong, Nai Har, Kata, Kata Noi, and Haithon, last week. The Phuket Lifeguard Service shared of Facebook several pictures of the bluebottles, clearly illustrating that more than one or two had been found.

Lifeguard advised that anyone stung should seek assistance from the lifeguards on the beach or go to a medical facility. People were urged to limit self-treatment to washing the injured area with seawater and removing any visible tentacles.

For pain relief, if technically possible, the injured area can be soaked in warm water for 20 minutes. However, seeking professional medical care is always the best course of action in any case.

