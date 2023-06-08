Lifeguards issue jellyfish warning

PHUKET: The Phuket Lifeguard Service has issued an official warning for beachgoers and people entering the sea to be aware of the danger of poisonous jellyfish in waters off the island.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 8 June 2023, 11:28AM

The warning came after several Portuguese man-o-war jellyfish washed up on beaches along the west coast of the island in the last couple of days.

The Phuket Lifeguard Service posted a picture of one of the jellyfish on its official Facebook account along with the warning and tips on first aid measures in the event of being stung.

The post explained how anyone stung should initially seek assistance from lifeguards stationed at the beach or to go to a medical facility such as a doctors surgery or hospital.

In the event neither of these options is immediately available, the post urged anyone stung to wash the area where the sting occurred with sea water and remove any visible tentacles (not directly using fingers or uncovered skin but with a hard object). Do not massage the area or apply any form of medicine, including vinegar, directly as this will actually encourage the poison to spread faster throughout the body. If possible, it is also recommended to immerse the sting area in hot water for a minimum of 20 minutes before applying a light compress to reduce pain and swelling before the proceeding to hopsital as quickly as possible.

This specific species of jellyfish inhabit the Indian Ocean and are a common occurrence off Phuket during the monsoon season. The Portuguese man-o-war, official name “Physalia physalis” although often referred to as “blue bottle”, is the most poisonous jellyfish in the world and a sting from their tentacles can be potentially fatal.

They do not intend to attack but as they merely float in the water they often come into contact with unassuming bathers, which is why the Phuket Lifeguard Service urged extra diligence and caution.