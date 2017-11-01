PHUKET: Police are waiting for forensic results to come back in the murder case of 79-year-old German expat Johann Friedrich Speckbacher in late September.

Wednesday 1 November 2017, 06:15PM

The house where the murder of German expat Johann Friedrich Speckbacher took place. Photo: Chalong Police

However, Mr Speckbacher’s wife Ms Nirandorn Pratumsin, from Phuket, has confessed to killing him, confirmed Lt Chanat Hongsittichaikul of the Chalong Police today (Nov 1).

“We are waiting for DNA results to come back to add to the investigation file. Other areas of the investigation are unproblematic because she has already confessed. We just need to complete the evidence part of the investigation.

“Then the case file will be complete, maybe late next month (Dec). But it could take longer,” Lt Chanat said.

“I cannot say when she will go to court, it depends on when we receive the evidence results. It also depends on the public prosecutor.

“But she could go to court as late as May next year, as it often takes months even after the case file is done,” added Lt Chanat.

Lt Chanat confirmed that Ms Nirandorn is currently being detained in a jail cell.

Phuket native Ms Nirandorn walked into Chalong Police Station at about 10pm on Sept 25 and confessed to police that she had murdered her husband.

According to Lt Chanat, she told police,“‘I killed my husband with a rope around his neck at 7pm. His body is still at our house.’

“The suspect told us that she and Mr Speckbacher were arguing when she lost her patience. She said she became furious and committed the crime without thinking,” Lt Chanat said. (See story here.)

Ms Nirandorn and her husband were then both deemed mentally unstable by police on Sept 27 after they questioned her regarding her confession to murdering her husband, who had Alzheimer’s.

“The suspect told us that she and Mr Speckbacher were arguing when she lost her patience. She said she became furious and committed the crime without thinking,” Lt Chanat said at the time. (See story here.)