The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Forensic results awaited for German expats murder in Phuket

PHUKET: Police are waiting for forensic results to come back in the murder case of 79-year-old German expat Johann Friedrich Speckbacher in late September.

crime, death, murder, police, violence, health,

Shela Riva

Wednesday 1 November 2017, 06:15PM

The house where the murder of German expat Johann Friedrich Speckbacher took place. Photo: Chalong Police
The house where the murder of German expat Johann Friedrich Speckbacher took place. Photo: Chalong Police

However, Mr Speckbacher’s wife Ms Nirandorn Pratumsin, from Phuket, has confessed to killing him, confirmed Lt Chanat Hongsittichaikul of the Chalong Police today (Nov 1).

“We are waiting for DNA results to come back to add to the investigation file. Other areas of the investigation are unproblematic because she has already confessed. We just need to complete the evidence part of the investigation.

“Then the case file will be complete, maybe late next month (Dec). But it could take longer,” Lt Chanat said.

“I cannot say when she will go to court, it depends on when we receive the evidence results. It also depends on the public prosecutor.

“But she could go to court as late as May next year, as it often takes months even after the case file is done,” added Lt Chanat.

Lt Chanat confirmed that Ms Nirandorn is currently being detained in a jail cell.

Phuket native Ms Nirandorn walked into Chalong Police Station at about 10pm on Sept 25 and confessed to police that she had murdered her husband.

According to Lt Chanat, she told police,“‘I killed my husband with a rope around his neck at 7pm. His body is still at our house.’

“The suspect told us that she and Mr Speckbacher were arguing when she lost her patience. She said she became furious and committed the crime without thinking,” Lt Chanat said. (See story here.)

Ms Nirandorn and her husband were then both deemed mentally unstable by police on Sept 27 after they questioned her regarding her confession to murdering her husband, who had Alzheimer’s.

“The suspect told us that she and Mr Speckbacher were arguing when she lost her patience. She said she became furious and committed the crime without thinking,” Lt Chanat said at the time. (See story here.)

 

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
    Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

No injuries, charges following jet-ski collision with tourist at Patong Beach

So, the Russian didn't complain, or even go to the police, so who made the complaint? Call me suspicious, but was it someone looking to make some ...(Read More)

Murderer arrested at Phuket Checkpoint as he attempts to flee island

Good and fast working to the Police and Royal Thai Navy in Phuket. But we ned the Army back to the beach fore clean up this sun bed and selling alkoh...(Read More)

Phuket’s Baan Rim Pa Group scoops three Wine Spectator Awards

I am not speaking for the wine collection, but foodwise I will never understand why Baan Rim Pa can be honoured for what they are serving....(Read More)

Volunteer lifeguards rescue tourist family from invisible Phuket rip currents

What has high tourist season got to do with anything? If you want to cool off - have a cold shower, or sit in the shallows if you want to go to the be...(Read More)

Leap from out of control Phuket cement truck saves driver

One only has to read the article to see how pointless comments are. Interpretations are never required....(Read More)

No injuries, charges following jet-ski collision with tourist at Patong Beach

Why anyone rents these things is a total mystery to me. So dangerous. ...(Read More)

Broken down bus in Phuket underpass causes hour-long congestion

In case of an accident they could use the lane from the opposite direction.No rocket science here!...(Read More)

No injuries, charges following jet-ski collision with tourist at Patong Beach

No one was hurt !No damage to the scooter ! No charges ! Why publishing it at all??...(Read More)

Police officer opens fire at Phuket petrol station, faces multiple charges

Nothing much to do with expats expectations but more to do with normal human common sense, laws are implemented to protect law abiding citizens but in...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.