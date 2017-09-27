PHUKET: An officer from the Chalong Police who is involved in the case where a 52-year old Thai woman confessed to killing her 79-year-old German husband on Monday, has told The Phuket News today that he believes that the couple were both mentally unstable.

Wednesday 27 September 2017, 05:59PM

Police inspect the home of Mr Johann Friedrich Speckbacher on Monday (Sept 25). Photo: Chalong Police

Speaking to The Phuket News today (Sept 27), Lt Chanat Hongsittichaikul revealed that 79-year-old Mr Johann Friedrich Speckbacher, whose wife confessed to murdering him in the Chalong area on Monday night (Sept 25), may have frustrated Ms Nirandorn Pratumsin, 52, due to his Alzheimer condition.

“The reason she killed him is most likely related to the fact that Mr Speckbacher had Alzheimer’s. She said he would often repeat things, forget things, and accused her of stealing, over and over,” Lt Chanat said.

However, Lt Chanat noted that neither spouse was mentally stable.

“Ms Nirandorn is not really mentally stable either. She became very frustrated with him during their argument and strangled him,” he said.

“They had been arguing a lot recently, but they were together for about 20 years, according to Ms Nirandorn.

“But according to Ms Nirandorn they had no history or previous cases of domestic violence,” he added.

“Ms Nirandorn is currently in police custody after being charged with murder,” he confirmed.

Phuket native Ms Nirandorn walked into Chalong Police Station at about 10pm on Monday night and confessed to police that she had murdered her husband.

According to Lt Chanat, she told police,“‘I killed my husband with a rope around his neck at 7pm. His body is still at our house.’

“The suspect told us that she and Mr Speckbacher were arguing when she lost her patience. She said she became furious and committed the crime without thinking,” Lt Chanat said. (See story here).