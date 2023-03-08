Foreigners urged to join Rh-negative blood drive

PHUKET: Phuket Immigration is supporting a Phuket Red​ Cross blood-donation drive focussing on foreigners, particularly those with Rh-negative blood, to be held at Central Festival Phuket later this month.



By The Phuket News

Wednesday 8 March 2023, 11:51AM

The design of the passport cover to be handed out to donors on the day. Image: Phuket Immigration

Rh-negative blood remains in short supply on the island, Phuket Immigration Chief Col Thanet Sukchai told The Phuket News.

“Rh-negative blood type is rare in Thailand, and the blood bank is now facing an Rh-negative shortage crisis,” he said.

“Foreigners from Western countries are more likely to have this blood type, about 15% more than Thai people, so we have launched this campaign,” he added.

The donation drive will be held at Lan Lom (the outdoor area) on the first floor of Central Festival Phuket from 11am to 4pm on Mar 27.

Rh-negative blood reserves collected through the drive will be shared with other provinces nearby, as they also are suffering the same crisis, Col Thanet said.

The ongoing RH-negative crisis saw an urgent appeal made just last week for Philipp Vorontsov, who was struck by a car driven by an Australian man. Mr Vorontsov suffered serious injuries to one of his legs in the impact. He is at Vachira Phuket Hospital.

People with O- or B- blood were asked to present themselves at the blood bank at Vachira Phuket Hospital and explain that the donation is for Mr Vorontsov. Prospective donors can call or 098-5126093 orWhatsApp +79163801384 for assistance.

The shortage of Rh-negative blood reserves is widespread throughout the country.

Rh-Negative blood reserves in Thailand are alarmingly low, as only 0.3% of the Thai population have this blood type, compared to around 15% of Westerners, academics warned late last month.

The Phuket Red Cross outreach campaign schedule for blood donations in March was released on Feb 24, two days after the alarming announcement. The dates, times and locations for the Phuket Red Cross mobile blood donation centres in March are listed here.

Col Thanet is hoping the event on Mar 27 will be as successful as the previous Rh-negative blood-donation drive held in December.

“The previous donation drive was held before the New Year, and fortunately there were a lot of donors with Rh-negative,” he said.

“We were lucky that there was a lot of Rh-negative blood donated last time, so we could even share our reserves with Chiang Mai,” he added.

Phuket Immigration will be handing out special passport covers to donors as a souvenir of their generosity, Col Thanet noted.

“Foreigners who donate blood on the day will receive a specially designed passport cover with the Immigration Bureau logo and the logo of the Rh-Negative Club of Phuket. When they use their passports at Immigration offices, officers will acknowledge that they did good things in Phuket,” Col Thanet said.