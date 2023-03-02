Aussie arrested after running amok in car stolen from airport

PHUKET: An Australian man has been arrested after he stole a car at the carpark at Phuket International Airport, hit a parked car and left the scene and ran two police checkpoints before he was apprehended late yesterday afternoon (Mar 1).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 2 March 2023, 05:30PM

Lt Col Bandasak Srilert of the Sakhu Police revealed details of the arrest to The Phuket News this afternoon (Mar 2).

Sakhu Police were informed by a Thai man at about 5:50pm that his white Toyota Yaris had been stolen from the airport carpark by a foreign man.

The foreigner hit a parked car at the carpark and drove off, police were told.

The officers started tracking the stolen car through its GPS. Officers from the Chalong Police set up a checkpoint on Chao Fa East Rd.

However, the foreign man, later identified as 56-year-old Australian national John Joseph Donnelly, drove past the officers at high speed, with traffic police giving chase by motorbike.

Donnelly next encountered another police checkpoint set up in front of Lotus’s Rawai on Wiset Rd.

Donnelly again tried to avoid the checkpoint, but struck a motorbike being driven Russian man Filipp Vorontsov, 35. Mr Vorontsov was knocked off the motorbike, but did not suffer serious injuries.

However, the motorbike went under the front left of the car, causing the front left tyre to blow out.

Donnelly attempt to keep driving, but eventually had to stop near Friendship Beach because of the damage to the front left wheel.

Donnelly then attempted to flee on foot. Police gave chase and soon had him in custody.

Donelly was first taken to Chalong Police Station, then taken to Sakhu Police Station, where he was presented with a slew of charges, including auto theft and reckless driving causing damage to private property, Lt Col Bandasak said.

Donelly denied all charges against him, he added..

Donnelly already had a criminal record for theft committed in Phuket Town, Lt Col Bandasak noted.

Donelly is also known to be on medication for a mental disorder, Lt Col Bandasak said.