THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Foreigners to get visa text alerts

BANGKOK: To make sure that foreigners do not overstay their visas, immigration police will send out text reminders to foreigners before their visa is due to expire.

tourismimmigrationcrime
By Bangkok Post

Friday 30 November 2018, 09:46AM

Police Immigration Bureau offices in Chon Buri are set to roll out text-message reminders to foreign residents that their visas are expiring and need attention. Daily News newspaper reported that Hua Hin immigration offices already have started the service (inset). Photos: Bangkok Post

Police Immigration Bureau offices in Chon Buri are set to roll out text-message reminders to foreign residents that their visas are expiring and need attention. Daily News newspaper reported that Hua Hin immigration offices already have started the service (inset). Photos: Bangkok Post

Immigration Bureau chief Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn announced the CHon Buri SMS alerts yesterday (Nov 29). Image: Immigration Bureau

Immigration Bureau chief Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn announced the CHon Buri SMS alerts yesterday (Nov 29). Image: Immigration Bureau

Immigration Bureau chief Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn announced the CHon Buri SMS alerts yesterday (Nov 29). Image: Immigration Bureau

Immigration Bureau chief Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn announced the CHon Buri SMS alerts yesterday (Nov 29). Image: Immigration Bureau

Immigration Bureau chief Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn announced the CHon Buri SMS alerts yesterday (Nov 29). Image: Immigration Bureau

Immigration Bureau chief Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn announced the CHon Buri SMS alerts yesterday (Nov 29). Image: Immigration Bureau

Immigration Bureau chief Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn announced the CHon Buri SMS alerts yesterday (Nov 29). Image: Immigration Bureau

Immigration Bureau chief Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn announced the CHon Buri SMS alerts yesterday (Nov 29). Image: Immigration Bureau

Immigration Bureau chief Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn said yesterday the texting service will be first rolled out in Chon Buri, and he had assigned the provincial immigration police chief Col Songprode Sirisukha to implement the measure.

“This will prevent foreigners from forgetting their visa expiry dates, so if they continue to overstay, we will take harsh measures,” he said.

He said Chon Buri was chosen because it has a lot of tourists and expats.

Col Songprode said alerts will only be sent to those who have registered their phone numbers with Chon Buri immigration police when they applied for a visa or an extension.

They include tourists and expats who have work permits. The length of their permitted stay varies, he said.

The immigration police chief also said this measure will help save the police’s budget as it will replace letters, which cost more than text alerts.

Lt Gen Surachate said earlier this month the number of foreigners overstaying their visas has come down to zero, following a series of raids on aliens and criminal suspects over the past year.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

 

Phuket Immigration Deputy Chief Lt Col Archeep Jaroensuntisuk explained to The Phuket News last Thursday (Nov 22) that Phuket Immigration are looking into ways to devise a system that will send notices to foreigners, reminding them that their visa is about to expire.

The move follows the Immigration office in Prachuap Khiri Khan starting to send such reminders as SMS messages to phones of foreigners register at that office.

“We are looking into this,” Col Archeep said. “But we need to come up with a system that suits everyone.

“The problem is that some foreigners want reminders sent to their phone, and others want the reminders by email,” he said.

“When we do come up with a system that suits everyone, we will announce it so the public will know,” he added. (See story here.)

Read original Bangkok Post story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Kurt | 30 November 2018 - 10:57:11 

For every document you apply for with Immigration they ask for a telephone number on the application form. So, keep it simple from the start, just inform by text message to phones only .

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Fake goods raid hits 25 stores in Patong, B42mn in goods seized
Over 1,000 arrested in Phuket ‘Operation X-Ray Outlaw Foreigner’ clampdown
Airport officers transferred over bribes
Airport guard’s assault attempt on Chinese tourist worries Prayut
Phuket Law: Working without a work permit now possible
Phuket Opinion: Foreigners are not the only bad guys!
Phuket Opinion: The long, long learning curve
Fake visa schools to be hit with charges
Phuket student-visa crackdown begins
Russians sex-skills trainers to be deported, blacklisted
Korean man admits to running illegal Phuket tour company
Phuket officials seek more evidence over alleged fake guide
Officials nab illegal Chinese tour guide in Phuket Town
Phuket officials promise serious action against illegal tour guides
Alleged Phuket ‘zero-dollar tour’ operator arrested with fake Thai ID card in Bangkok

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

JW Marriott Phuket
Dream Beach Club
Tile-it
Go Air
Harvey Law Corporation
Thai Residential
China International Boat Show 2019
777 Beach Condo
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZUMA Restaurant
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 