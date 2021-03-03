Food donations continue with 2.5 tonnes of rice handed over for Phuket families in need

PHUKET: Phuket property company One World One Home yesterday continued its project to provide free rice to families affected by the ongoing economic crisis by handing out another 2.5 tonnes of rice at another distribution event, this time at Phuket Provincial Hall.



By The Phuket News

Wednesday 3 March 2021, 11:53AM

Present for the event were Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew and his wife, Ms Wandee, who serves as the current President of the Phuket Red Cross.

Representing One World One Home was Chairman Fu Biao and Vice Chairmen Zhang Shubin and Wasu Koisiripong.

The distribution yesterday was held at the “CSR Phuket Center”, operated by the Phuket office of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security.

The distribution yesterday, as with all previous rice handouts by One World, was also overseen by the Phuket Red Cross, as currently by law under the emergency decree all events that involve gatherings of people must be approved by local officials to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In total, One World aims to hand out 5,888 bags of rice, weighing 29.44 tonnes in total, to people in need during the ongoing crisis.

The rice handed out yesterday was handed over to representatives from the Phuket Social Development and Human Security Office, the Phuket Homeless Person Protection Center, the Tawan Chai Foundation for Children, the Youth Football Foundation, the Holland House for Children, Baan Lung Pitak (Uncle Pitak’s House), the Phuket Contractor Entrepreneurs Association, the GIVE A HUG Group, Sala Ruamjai Community, Ao Por Community Group, Takdad Community in Kathu, Laem Tukkae Community and the Tha Jeen Community in Rassada.

The One World campaign has been running since late last year, and in January saw hundreds of bags of rice handed out directly to people in need through a food-donation campaign at the offices of the Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor).