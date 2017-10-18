The Phuket News
The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket Services
The Phuket News Buy and Sell | Jobs | Property | Cars and Boats | Community | Services XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Flat roof waterproofing

Wednesday 18 October 2017, 01:50PM

Flat roof waterproofing Flat roof waterproofing Flat roof waterproofing Flat roof waterproofing Flat roof waterproofing Flat roof waterproofing Flat roof waterproofing Flat roof waterproofing Flat roof waterproofing Flat roof waterproofing

We do flat roof waterproofing with 20 year warranty by installing quality three layer slate spotted bitumen torch foil + crack repair!
Contact details
Person : Andreas Ruthe
Address : 22/5 Moo1 Kamala Kathu
Phone : 086-9439834
Fax : 076-385081
The Phuket News
Location

 
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Email advertiser
(No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:

Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Hua Hin hit by deluge of rotten fish after rains

6000 years of Asian sewage in the Gulf of Thailand. Won't be entering that toilet anytime soon. ...(Read More)

Phuket beach safety plunges as surfer rescues ‘safety official’

North Bang Tao's Sirinart National Marine Park remains very safe to swim in all year round. Just too bad about the stench of raw sewage and brown...(Read More)

Chinese tourist drowns at Phuket beach

China now busy with her monetary problems. Phuket is just a dot on the world map. The number of coffins going to China are family wise tragedies, co...(Read More)

Patong nightclub operator sacked over shooting incident

The patong police bla bla a lot about venue operators have to check guests on deadly weapons. 1: Security guards are not for doing police work, they...(Read More)

Hua Hin hit by deluge of rotten fish after rains

A great prove of polluted waste water. Than 'authorities' start to put their nonsense talks about it to downplay the environment effects. ...(Read More)

Wheelchair-bound Phuket TV repair man makes second trip to honour late King

In this country disable people conveniently get ignored much of the time. Look at the mostly absence of wheel chair access to shopping centers and de...(Read More)

Navy experts beaten by Phuket rising tide

Oh My ... Are these navy professionals not reading the tide time tables in The Phuket News? Helloooo ? Beaten by the tide! You have to read it to b...(Read More)

Wheelchair-bound Phuket TV repair man makes second trip to honour late King

Any news on their progress? Most countries would have news teams, along the way, reporting on such an event. Even Thai media are not reporting it.... ...(Read More)

Patong nightclub shooter out on B300k bail, clubs ordered to attend ‘security tutorial’

Men are 49% of the population, yet commit the vast majority of these types of crimes. When are we going to address the issue of testosterone as a real...(Read More)

Navy experts beaten by Phuket rising tide

wow...no tide chart? and 2 weeks after being found to be ex-rayed by a portable machine? Good luck then to the Navy with running the 13 billion baht s...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.