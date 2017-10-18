Wednesday 18 October 2017, 01:50PM
We do flat roof waterproofing with 20 year warranty by installing quality three layer slate spotted bitumen torch foil + crack repair!
6000 years of Asian sewage in the Gulf of Thailand. Won't be entering that toilet anytime soon. ...(Read More)
North Bang Tao's Sirinart National Marine Park remains very safe to swim in all year round. Just too bad about the stench of raw sewage and brown...(Read More)
China now busy with her monetary problems.
Phuket is just a dot on the world map.
The number of coffins going to China are family wise tragedies, co...(Read More)
The patong police bla bla a lot about venue operators have to check guests on deadly weapons.
1: Security guards are not for doing police work, they...(Read More)
A great prove of polluted waste water.
Than 'authorities' start to put their nonsense talks about it to downplay the environment effects.
...(Read More)
In this country disable people conveniently get ignored much of the time.
Look at the mostly absence of wheel chair access to shopping centers and de...(Read More)
Oh My ...
Are these navy professionals not reading the tide time tables in The Phuket News? Helloooo ?
Beaten by the tide! You have to read it to b...(Read More)
Any news on their progress? Most countries would have news teams, along the way, reporting on such an event. Even Thai media are not reporting it.... ...(Read More)
Men are 49% of the population, yet commit the vast majority of these types of crimes. When are we going to address the issue of testosterone as a real...(Read More)
wow...no tide chart? and 2 weeks after being found to be ex-rayed by a portable machine? Good luck then to the Navy with running the 13 billion baht s...(Read More)