Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Five star Foxes stun City but VAR controversy dominates

Five star Foxes stun City but VAR controversy dominates

FOOTBALL: The Premier League introduced a new anthem this season that is played at all grounds as the teams enter the field prior to kick-off.

FootballPremier-League
By Ben Tirebuck

Monday 28 September 2020, 12:09PM

Players wait for the outcome of a decision reviewed by VAR during Saturday’s match between Crystal Palace and Everton. Photo: AFP

Players wait for the outcome of a decision reviewed by VAR during Saturday’s match between Crystal Palace and Everton. Photo: AFP

After only three weeks of fixtures maybe they should reconsider changing it to the Prince classic ‘Controversy’ as that is exactly what the new hand-ball ruling and the use of Video Assisted Referee (VAR) is creating.

Following on from last weekend’s drama, another series of games were plagued with controversial decisions that left managers either entirely baffled or incandescent with rage.

In the weekend’s curtain-raiser on Saturday (Sept 26) a hugely contentious penalty was given after the final whistle as Manchester United managed to overcome a resilient Brighton 3-2.

Deep into injury time, Harry Maguire’s goalbound header brushed the arm of Brighton’s Neal Maupay before the final whistle was blown. Referee Chris Kavanagh was urged by the video assistant to check the pitch-side monitor which resulted in the spot kick successfully dispatched by Bruno Fernandes in the 100th minute.

They used to refer to ‘Fergie time’ back in the day but this took things to another level entirely.

The game itself had been thoroughly entertaining, littered with incidents and goal-mouth action which saw the home team strike the woodwork of post or crossbar an astonishing five times, setting a record in doing so. It felt a real shame that the ultimate talking point from such a spectacle had to be the questionable handball ruling and the use of technology to enforce it.

By the letter of the law the decision was admittedly not questionable as the ball did make contact with arm. But in the eyes of common sense it was beyond questionable. For a person to jump they need their arms to assist with elevation. It is very challenging to generate much momentum and thus height from a standing start without the use of one’s arms. Try it.

Had Maupay deliberately positioned his arm to stop or divert the trajectory of the ball then no argument. But he didn’t and it just seemed very harsh and extremely cruel on an excellent Brighton performance.

“We feel so sore,” commented Brighton boss Graham Potter.

Everton also profited from the penalty spot after another disputable decision in their 2-1 victory at Crystal Palace left seasoned Eagles boss Roy Hodgson bemoaning the “nonsense” rule.

Tottenham were punished yesterday when it was adjudged Eric Dier handled in mid-air with his back to the ball. Callum Wilson hammered home the penalty and Newcastle came away with a draw in a game where they failed to register a single shot on target throughout the 90 minutes.

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho, hot-headed even at the most sanguine of times, decided not to use his post-match interview to lambast anything or anyone for fear of incurring a fine, instead choosing his words carefully.

“If I want to give some money I give to charity,” he commented. “I don’t want to give to the FA so I prefer not to comment.”

Even Magpies boss Steve Bruce expressed his exasperation at the ruling: “If you’re going to tell me that is handball then we all may as well pack it in,” he said in his post-match interview with Sky Sports.

“It’s a nonsense, a nonsense of a rule. It’s gone for us today – however, it’s ludicrous,” he lamented.

New Normal’

Internal - Phuket News TV

The term ‘new normal’ has become common-place in this coronavirus dictated world, a notion that perhaps needs to be extended to football as it appears the hugely contentious combo of the handball ruling and technology is not going to change anytime soon.

It is a great shame as the actual football action on the pitch across the weekend for the large part was, once again, engrossing as several surprise results tried their best to usurp the controversy and claim the headlines.

Leicester City annihilated Manchester City yesterday at the Etihad Stadium as a Jamie Vardy hat-trick and a stunning strike from James Maddison contributed to their 5-2 success. City often looked bereft of creative ideas and toothless in attack despite taking a fourth minute lead courtesy of Riyah Mahrez’s wonderstrike against his old club.

“They didn’t want to play, they defended so deep and just wanted to counter-attack,” a somewhat bitter City manager Pep Guardiola told the BBC. It was, after all, the first time in 638 games that a team managed by Pep had conceded 5 goals.

“It’s a tough result but I am not going to give up. I am going to find solutions for the team to be stable,” he added.

Leeds United won the first Yorkshire derby to be played in the top-flight in 19 years after Patrick Bamford’s late strike saw Marcelo Bielsa’s side emerge 1-0 winners against Sheffield United.

It signals a very encouraging return to the top league for Leeds who now have two wins from three games although the murmurs of ‘second-season-syndrome’ continue to draw momentum for the Blades who are so far winless and sit bottom of the table.

Most commentators viewed Chelsea’s trip to winless West Brom on Saturday akin to lambs to the slaughter with Frank Lampard’s expensivelly assembled West Londoners expected to trounce their opponents.

However, after only 27 minutes such predictions seemed laughable as the home team had taken a three goal lead courtesy of Callum Robinson and Kyle Bartley.

Chelsea managed to turn things around in the second half but were still thankful to Tammy Abraham’s injury team equaliser to save their blushes and it is clearly evident Lampard has much work to do to mould his troops into anything even closely resembling a top-four side.

The surprises continued last night as West Ham dispatched Wolves 4-0 with ease. The Hammers have endured a turbulent start to the season, on and off the pitch, culminating in manager David Moyes being quarantined last week after testing positive for COVID-19.

Clearly working from home suits Moyes as, via direct ongoing communication with his management team led by assistant Alan Irvine at the ground, the Hammers out-classed Wolves who lost their second game on the bounce.

Arguably the pick of the games comes this evening (2am Tuesday Phuket time) when champions Liverpool host a resurgent Arsenal.

Let’s hope we are discussing the merits of the actual football and play post-match as opposed to analysing any further controversial decisions.

If not, maybe it isn’t such a crazy idea for the licensing department at the Premier League to reach out to Prince’s estate and inquire about the use of his aptly named hit sometime soon.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Bottas cuts deficit after Hamilton penalty
Hamilton aims for F1 record with Russian GP pole
Badminton world tour postponed to 2021
Postponed Suzuki Cup to be staged in April and May
Man Utd aim to bounce back as Arsenal face acid test at Liverpool
Why Vettel might get last laugh over struggling Ferrari
UK sports face ‘devastating’ impact of six more months of empty stadiums
Phuket Vagabonds Win Southern Region Rugby Sevens Championship
Premier League goal spree sets new record
Singha Obstacle Trail 2020 Laguna Phuket cancelled
Two in custody in Tour de France doping probe
DeChambeau wins US Open to capture first major victory
Has technology in football gone a step too VAR?
Gareth looking to Bale out Spurs
Reed seizes US Open lead with closing birdie at Winged Foot

 

Phuket community
Overstay fines to start Tuesday, says Phuket Immigration

“If they do not come here today, they will be fined,” he said. Even if the foreigners present...(Read More)

More flights for Vegetarian Festival, says Phuket TAT

" Of those, an estimated 2.8% had already shut their doors permanently. " Where did he get...(Read More)

Seven killed, 40 hurt in Korat bus-lorry crash

@ CaptainJack, figure wise I agree 100% with you. However, it is coz of the strict government ruling...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Corruption, and the Big Joke

@Tbird, fun to read your story. Yes, Phuket remains a island in 'honest Thailand'. It is a ...(Read More)

Koh Chang resort sues expat over bad review

JohnC, you should know the full story behind before you blame the resort....(Read More)

Onlookers to child beating face action

What is it that a self respecting reforming Thai Government in 6 years time not banned this teachers...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration overwhelmed as foreigners race to extend stay in Thailand

Foreigners have to understand that the final day of your last extension in your passport is the star...(Read More)

Sunken Samui ferry to be raised this weekend

Did salvage went well? By Thai or foreign firm? Wow, 8 weeks(!) to start to do this. Sure the 3 lorr...(Read More)

Thai Chamber of Commerce seeks visa amnesty for tourists

Timothy...no you dont...an Agent will fix all this for a fee....but hey, if you like to run to IO ev...(Read More)

Onlookers to child beating face action

Wow, great school were your pay 100,000 thb per semester for your 3 year old kid to get beaten by a ...(Read More)

 

CMI - Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
https://sgssecurity.com/
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Property in Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Kvik Phuket
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura Health 360

 