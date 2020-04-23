THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

First human trials of virus vaccine in 4 months

First human trials of virus vaccine in 4 months

THAILAND: Human trials of a COVID-19 vaccine in Thailand are expected to begin within the next four months, says the Department of Disease Control (DDC).

CoronavirusCOVID-19drugshealthChinese
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 23 April 2020, 09:59AM

Department of Disease Control chief Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai. Photo: NNT

Department of Disease Control chief Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai. Photo: NNT

The announcement follows an initial agreement by the Ministry of Public Health to cooperate with Chinese pharmaceutical companies in the development of a vaccine.

Speaking at a national vaccine committee meeting chaired by the public health minister, DDC chief Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai said the National Vaccine Institute is preparing to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chinese partners to test a COVID-19 vaccine in Thailand.

The trial is expected to involve more than 10,000 Thai participants.

“We are going to consider possible candidates to work with. It must be done based on what the benefits for the country are, including obtaining the actual vaccine quickly and technology transfer,” Mr Suwannachai said.

“We are now preparing what will be needed to produce it,” he said.

Regarding technology transfer, he insisted many laboratories in the country are ready to develop a vaccine if their Chinese counterparts provide them with the technology. Attempts are being made around the world to develop a vaccine against the novel coronavirus 2019, which is regarded as the most effective way to stop the global pandemic.

A vaccine is not expected to come out before next year at the earliest. Many pharmaceutical companies have already begun human trials to test potential vaccines to introduce a for-market version and produce it as fast as possible.

When a vaccine is developed, the DDC is looking to give it initially to 800,000 young people aged between 29-39 years old - the age group with the highest number of infections - followed by other risk groups, such as the elderly. People in big cities will be the first to be vaccinated.

“We need to balance between mitigating economic loss from the outbreak and reducing the death toll. And if we need to create a herd community in the country, at least 60% of the population must be vaccinated,” he said.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvrirakul said he has told the National Vaccine Institute to complete its vaccine development blueprint within three months so the country can go ahead with vaccine development projects.

He added the government has approved B45 billion for the fight against COVID-19, which included vaccine development, adding the government’s top priority is to make a vaccine available quickly.

The government yesterday reported 15 new coronavirus cases, raising the national total to 2,826, and one more death - a Thai woman with a chronic ailment whose daughter had earlier been infected.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Visa amnesty extended! Coronavirus helping police fight drug smugglers? || April 22
Phuket Immigration confirms automatic visa extension applies to all visa types
Humans to blame for spread of coronavirus and other ‘zoonoses’
Rate of national infections continues to fall
Netflix sees record sign-ups during pandemic lockdowns
Three new COVID-19 cases in Bang Tao bring total to 196, risk areas mapped
Cabinet gives nod to slash power bills
Phuket taxi drivers start catching crabs to make a living
Commercial domestic flights face strict disease-control rules for May 1 relaunch
Moguls ready to help Thailand
Power outages to affect areas near Mai Khao Beach
Foreigners’ visas automatically extended until July 31
Coronavirus benefits online companies
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Power bill to be cut? Lowest coronavirus cases in a month! Disinfecting chimp? || April 21
Phuket Poll: Should the lockdown end on April 30?

 

Phuket community
Phuket Immigration confirms automatic visa extension applies to all visa types

How soon after July 31 does one have to do their 90-day report again? In other words, what is the &...(Read More)

Three new COVID-19 cases in Bang Tao bring total to 196, risk areas mapped

Gosh TPN really was my comment offering condolences and a suggestion the vet might meet one at the ...(Read More)

Rate of national infections continues to fall

Lack of testing, reporting, and fake numbers.... Thailand hub of diseases....(Read More)

Three new COVID-19 cases in Bang Tao bring total to 196, risk areas mapped

Pascale, sorry for your loss, but now you experience Thai officials/VIPs, the ones you normally &quo...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Should the lockdown end on April 30?

to spread, the corona virus needs closed spaces, poor ventilation or air conditioning systems, low ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms automatic visa extension applies to all visa types

This is amazing news! I hope it gets approved. ...(Read More)

Phuket taxi drivers start catching crabs to make a living

So to be clear....we cannot go swimming at the beaches, but we can go fishing?? My Thai wife had bee...(Read More)

Three new COVID-19 cases in Bang Tao bring total to 196, risk areas mapped

@Pascale. Sorry to read about your cat. A upsetting experience due to some brainless 'officials...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms automatic visa extension applies to all visa types

Does anyone know if the exemption applies to one-year visa holders who are supposed to report before...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Should the lockdown end on April 30?

What we're seeing is a mass down movement of funds- I see it as good. Negative oil prices mean t...(Read More)

 

Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
Seara Sports
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CMI - Thailand
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Pavilions Home Video

 