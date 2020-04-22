THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Rate of national infections continues to fall

Rate of national infections continues to fall

THAILAND: The government today (Apr 22) reported 15 new cases of coronavirus disease, raising the national total to 2,826, and one more death since the virus struck - a Thai woman with a chronic ailment whose daughter had earlier been infected.

CoronavirusCOVID-19deathhealth
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 22 April 2020, 02:16PM

An official tells commuters to keep their distance from each other at the passenger boat pier in Bang Kapi district of Bangkok today (Apr 22), when the government reported only 15 new cases of COVID-19 infection. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb

An official tells commuters to keep their distance from each other at the passenger boat pier in Bang Kapi district of Bangkok today (Apr 22), when the government reported only 15 new cases of COVID-19 infection. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said the number of new cases continued to fall.

Over the past three days the number of infections had dropped from 27 to 19, and now 15, he said.

The latest figure was a cause for national pride, showing that people were cooperating by staying at home to curb the spread of the disease.

“It is a small success, but it is not over yet because the crisis is worldwide and will continue,” he said.

The latest fatality was a person also suffering from diabetes, hypertension, high blood cholesterol and obesity, and was one of the many deaths of people with chronic diseases.

The 58-year-old woman fell sick on March 20 with a fever, phlegm, runny nose and cough. Her daughter had been previously infected. On March 28, her COVID-19 test came back positive.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

During treatment her condition worsened, with fatigue, shortness of breath and diarrhoea before her death yesterday (Apr 21), Dr Taweesilp said.

The new 15 cases included 10 people in close contact with earlier patients, a salesperson, a cargo transport worker, a worker close to tourists, a returnee and a visitor to crowded places.

Over the previous 24 hours, 244 patients who had recovered were discharged.

“The three-digit figure is highly satisfactory,” Dr Taweesilp said.

Of the 2,826 accumulated cases, 2,352 had recovered and been discharged, he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Immigration confirms automatic visa extension applies to all visa types
Humans to blame for spread of coronavirus and other ‘zoonoses’
Netflix sees record sign-ups during pandemic lockdowns
Three new COVID-19 cases in Bang Tao bring total to 196, risk areas mapped
Cabinet gives nod to slash power bills
Phuket taxi drivers start catching crabs to make a living
Commercial domestic flights face strict disease-control rules for May 1 relaunch
Moguls ready to help Thailand
Power outages to affect areas near Mai Khao Beach
Foreigners’ visas automatically extended until July 31
Coronavirus benefits online companies
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Power bill to be cut? Lowest coronavirus cases in a month! Disinfecting chimp? || April 21
Phuket Poll: Should the lockdown end on April 30?
Italian man, 83, latest confirmed COVID-19 case in Phuket, total moves to 193
Phuket Town food giveaway organiser charged for not enforcing social distancing

 

Phuket community
Three new COVID-19 cases in Bang Tao bring total to 196, risk areas mapped

...animals.Luckily I found another way to get to the doctor.Final words to that VIP: G.t.h. !!!...(Read More)

Three new COVID-19 cases in Bang Tao bring total to 196, risk areas mapped

Although not connected with this article,I would like to say thank you to the overreacting clown in ...(Read More)

Cabinet gives nod to slash power bills

Got my March bill today fairly normal although higher than Feb - I use more than 150 units so expect...(Read More)

Chalong Police arrest woman for overcharging for face masks

last time I get a small wound and go for wash the pain point in hospital. When they noticce I am chi...(Read More)

Foreigners’ visas automatically extended until July 31

@Nasa my suggestion to wait still stands @CaptainJack I think they are hoping that many on tourist v...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Should the lockdown end on April 30?

101% is the actual result?? ;-)...(Read More)

China to lead Thailand tourism revival, say experts

Good afternoon from China. See you soon!!...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Should the lockdown end on April 30?

The question is whether the treatment is killing the patient. Does the economic damage caused by re...(Read More)

Cabinet gives nod to slash power bills

So to summarize the article, less then 150 units is free, less than 800 units gets a (small) discoun...(Read More)

Cabinet gives nod to slash power bills

How and when will this be applied? I got a bill yesterday and the charges are completely normal, up ...(Read More)

 

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
Diamond Resort Phuket
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Thai Residential
Seara Sports
HeadStart International School Phuket
CMI - Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Pavilions Home Video

 