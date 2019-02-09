THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Final Phuket candidates register for election

PHUKET: Fifteen more candidates registered yesterday (Feb 8) to contest the two Phuket seats available in the House of Representatives in the upcoming national election to be held on March 24, bringing the total number of candidates running for election in Phuket to 59.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 9 February 2019, 01:11PM

Fifteen Phuket candidates registered on the final day of registrations yesterday (Feb 8). Photo: PEC

Tawatchai Lertpaothai, one of the nation’s five Election Commissioners, was in Phuket on Thursday to be briefed on the proceedings regarding the registrations and preparations for the upcoming election. Photo: PEC

Seven candidates registered yesterday to contest the seat for Phuket Constituency 1. Image: PEC

Eight candidates registered yesterday to contest the seat for Phuket Constituency 1. Image: PEC

A total of 59 candidates have registered to contest the Phuket seats in the upcoming national election. Image: PEC

Yesterday, Friday (Feb 8), was the last day for candidates to register.

The candidates who registered yesterday to contest the seat for Phuket Constituency 1, which comprises Mueang District, including Rassada, but excluding Koh Kaew and Rawai, were:

  • Sumet Phetawut, Prachathamthai Party – ballot number 22
  • Thaweecha Koopsongkhun, Pharanghasakorn Party – ballot number 23
  • Phawatchai Phisetsin, Phalangsattha Party – ballot number 24
  • Miss Thanida Akaphan, Setthakitmai Party – ballot number 25
  • Preecha Yutkhunthorn, Pharadonphap Party – ballot number 26
  • Sanea Phetsut, Phungluang Party – ballot number 27
  • Kritsada Muangsuwan, Thairaktham Party – ballot number 28

The candidates who registered yesterday to contest the seat for Phuket Constituency 2, which comprises the remaining areas of Thalang and Kathu Districts, but also includes and Koh Kaew, Rawai and Karon, were:

  • Boonyong Burirat, Setthakitmai Party – ballot number 24
  • Manu Reungsuwan, Phalangsattha Party – ballot number 25
  • Praphet Thiranan, Prachathamthai party – ballot number 26
  • Natthawat Panthip, Phalangsangkom – ballot number 27
  • Itthiphong Kongnam, Pharadonphap party – ballot number 28
  • Udon Kleawthanong, PhanlangThairakthai – ballot number 29
  • Pheeraphat Jaturaphuchakulapong, Phuangluang party – ballot number 30
  • Tharawit Patkaree, Thairaktham party – ballot number 31

The registrations yesterday followed seven other candidates registering on Thursday (Feb 7), as follows:

Constituency 1

  • Sarern Sukkasem, Thai Teachers For People Party – ballot number 20
  • Aporn Aomsum, New Alternative Party – ballot number 21

Constituency 2

  • Surachat Kongpoon, Thai Nation Power Party – ballot number 19
  • Chaipat Bunnag, Thai Teachers For People Party – ballot number 20
  • Anuchit Almansuree, New Alternative Party – ballot number 21
  • Miss Phatpichaya Petphan, New Palangdharma Party – ballot number 22
  • Anan Pluemchit, Cooperative Power Party – ballot number 23

Only three candidates registered on Wednesday (Feb 6), as follows:

Constituency 1

  • Somporn Mardlee, Thai People Power Party – ballot number 19

Constituency 2

  • Miss Thidarat Kamkrom, Thai Forest Conservation Party – ballot number 17
  • Jaruk Khunthong, People Reform Party – ballot number 18

See full list of candidates below.

Tawatchai Lertpaothai, one of the nation’s five Election Commissioners, was in Phuket on Thursday to be briefed on the proceedings regarding the registrations and preparations for the upcoming election.

He repeated for Phuket officials to be honest and fully transparent in conducting election processes.

Nutthawat Wongitsaraphap, Director of the Phuket office of the Election Commission (PEC), explained that Constituency 1 contains 141,051 eligible voters, 48,754 residences and 174 polling places.

Constituency 2 contains 149,655 eligible voters, 54,294 residences and 194 polling places, he added.

Of note the figures given by Mr Nutthawat on Thursday give a total of 290,706 eligible voters, a figure different than 294,712 eligible voters as reported by the PEC only on Wednesday. (See story here.)

It is expected that the figures presented to Election Commissioner Mr Tawatchai are the more accurate.

Mr Nutthawat also said that the registration of candidates has been orderly, without any irregularities report.

Phuket Provincial Chief Administration Officer (Palad) Anupong Wawongmoon reported likewise, as did Pol Col Vitoon Kongsutjai of the Phuket Provincial Police.

‘‘Phuket Provincial Police have been fully ramping up their efforts in the fight against criminal activities and drugs during the election registration period, along with providing a fast mobile team that has set out to gather news of the candidates and their sponsors closely, with information from the primary security police in the area of Phuket.

“There is currently no political conflict in Phuket,’’ Col Vitoon was happy to report.

Vit Sitthichet from the Phuket office of the Department of Local Administration also noted, “We have coordinated with the 19 local administrative organisations (in Phuket) to manage and control election spending in accordance with the law.

“In this regard, the government officers and involved departments have joined together to manage the election process with neutrality, and if any person is found to have broken the law, they must be charged and face the judicial law process,” he said.

“We have ordered a notice to be issued instructing local community leaders not to organise any protests or bring people together in their local areas to hold public gatherings during the election of members of the House of Representatives,” he added.

 

Full List of Phuket Candidates

 

Constituency 1

  1. Chula Samart – Thai Local Power Party
  2. Amnard Srifah – Phalang Thai Rak Thai Party
  3. Soranan Sanae – Thai Liberal Party
  4. Thiradej Phumnumchai – Prachachat Party
  5. Anucha Chiachayanukorn – Thai Forest Land Reclamation Party
  6. Jirathep Navarak – Chartthaipattana Party
  7. Akapol Nonsi – Action Coalition for Thailand
  8. Wisit Anansiriphan – Future Forward Party
  9. Cholasit Kaewyarat – Thai Rumpalung Party
  10. Peerapong Ponpramoon – Prachaniyom Party
  11. Pravit Nawee – New Palangharma Party
  12. Platt Chantarasopin – Puea Chat Party
  13. Raywat Areerob – Democrat Party
  14. Napt Srintong – Bhumjaithai Party
  15. Chinsit Tanchalert – People Progressive Party
  16. Chaipitak Aungsinkatrakoon – Klong Thai Party.
  17. Sutha pathip Na Thalang – Palang Pracharath Party
  18. Kronnalat Kananulak – People Reform Party
  19. Somporn Mardlee – Thai People Power Party
  20. Sarern Sukkasem – Thai Teachers For People Party
  21. Aporn Aomsum – New Alternative Party
  22. Sumet Phetawut – Prachathamthai Party
  23. Thaweecha Koopsongkhun – Pharanghasakorn Party
  24. Phawatchai Phisetsin – Phalangsattha Party
  25. Miss Thanida Akaphan – Setthakitmai Party
  26. Preecha Yutkhunthorn – Pharadonphap Party
  27. Sanea Phetsut – Phungluang Party
  28. Kritsada Muangsuwan – Thairaktham Party

Constituency 2

  1. Hassaron Arwatnakarnkoon – Thai Rumpalung Party
  2. Nattee Tinsakhu – Palang Pracharath Party
  3. Santi Kohkawi – Prachaniyom Party
  4. Narong Singkala – Chartthaipattana Party
  5. Chalert TinKohkaew – Prachachat Party
  6. Supanat Leungluea – Future Forward Party
  7. Sonthaya Laohluang – Pheu Thai Party
  8. Worathanat Wongna – People Progressive Party
  9. Songyot Hemhong – Action Coalition for Thailand
  10. Chaiya Ekwanich – Thai People Power Party
  11. Chaiyot Panyawai – Democrat Party
  12. Chakrapong Hassachai – Khlong Thai Party
  13. Santi Attasupprakul – Bhumjaithai Party
  14. Chanwet Chotikijsomboon – Puea Chat Party
  15. Samphan Singsida – Thai Local Power Party
  16. Pakin Chantira – Thai Liberal Party
  17. Thidarat Kamkrom – Thai Forest Conservation Party
  18. Jaruk Khunthong – People Reform Party
  19. Surachat Kongpoon – Thai Nation Power Party
  20. Chaipat Bunnag – Thai Teachers For People Party
  21. Anuchit Almansuree – New Alternative Party
  22. Phatpichaya Petphan – New Palangdharma Party
  23. Anan Pluemchit – Cooperative Power Party
  24. Boonyong Burirat – Setthakitmai Party
  25. Manu Reungsuwan – Phalangsattha Party
  26. Praphet Thiranan – Prachathamthai Party
  27. Natthawat Panthip – Phalangsangkom Party
  28. Itthiphong Kongnam – Pharadonphap Party
  29. Udon Kleawthanong – PhanlangThairakthai Party
  30. Pheeraphat Jaturaphuchakulapong – Phuangluang Party
  31. Tharawit Patkaree – Thairaktham Party

 

 

