PHUKET: Fifteen more candidates registered yesterday (Feb 8) to contest the two Phuket seats available in the House of Representatives in the upcoming national election to be held on March 24, bringing the total number of candidates running for election in Phuket to 59.

politics

By The Phuket News

Saturday 9 February 2019, 01:11PM

A total of 59 candidates have registered to contest the Phuket seats in the upcoming national election. Image: PEC

Eight candidates registered yesterday to contest the seat for Phuket Constituency 1. Image: PEC

Seven candidates registered yesterday to contest the seat for Phuket Constituency 1. Image: PEC

Tawatchai Lertpaothai, one of the nation’s five Election Commissioners, was in Phuket on Thursday to be briefed on the proceedings regarding the registrations and preparations for the upcoming election. Photo: PEC

Yesterday, Friday (Feb 8), was the last day for candidates to register.

The candidates who registered yesterday to contest the seat for Phuket Constituency 1, which comprises Mueang District, including Rassada, but excluding Koh Kaew and Rawai, were:

Sumet Phetawut, Prachathamthai Party – ballot number 22

Thaweecha Koopsongkhun, Pharanghasakorn Party – ballot number 23

Phawatchai Phisetsin, Phalangsattha Party – ballot number 24

Miss Thanida Akaphan, Setthakitmai Party – ballot number 25

Preecha Yutkhunthorn, Pharadonphap Party – ballot number 26

Sanea Phetsut, Phungluang Party – ballot number 27

Kritsada Muangsuwan, Thairaktham Party – ballot number 28

The candidates who registered yesterday to contest the seat for Phuket Constituency 2, which comprises the remaining areas of Thalang and Kathu Districts, but also includes and Koh Kaew, Rawai and Karon, were:

Boonyong Burirat, Setthakitmai Party – ballot number 24

Manu Reungsuwan, Phalangsattha Party – ballot number 25

Praphet Thiranan, Prachathamthai party – ballot number 26

Natthawat Panthip, Phalangsangkom – ballot number 27

Itthiphong Kongnam, Pharadonphap party – ballot number 28

Udon Kleawthanong, PhanlangThairakthai – ballot number 29

Pheeraphat Jaturaphuchakulapong, Phuangluang party – ballot number 30

Tharawit Patkaree, Thairaktham party – ballot number 31

The registrations yesterday followed seven other candidates registering on Thursday (Feb 7), as follows:

Constituency 1

Sarern Sukkasem, Thai Teachers For People Party – ballot number 20

Aporn Aomsum, New Alternative Party – ballot number 21

Constituency 2

Surachat Kongpoon, Thai Nation Power Party – ballot number 19

Chaipat Bunnag, Thai Teachers For People Party – ballot number 20

Anuchit Almansuree, New Alternative Party – ballot number 21

Miss Phatpichaya Petphan, New Palangdharma Party – ballot number 22

Anan Pluemchit, Cooperative Power Party – ballot number 23

Only three candidates registered on Wednesday (Feb 6), as follows:

Constituency 1

Somporn Mardlee, Thai People Power Party – ballot number 19

Constituency 2

Miss Thidarat Kamkrom, Thai Forest Conservation Party – ballot number 17

Jaruk Khunthong, People Reform Party – ballot number 18

See full list of candidates below.

He repeated for Phuket officials to be honest and fully transparent in conducting election processes.

Nutthawat Wongitsaraphap, Director of the Phuket office of the Election Commission (PEC), explained that Constituency 1 contains 141,051 eligible voters, 48,754 residences and 174 polling places.

Constituency 2 contains 149,655 eligible voters, 54,294 residences and 194 polling places, he added.

Of note the figures given by Mr Nutthawat on Thursday give a total of 290,706 eligible voters, a figure different than 294,712 eligible voters as reported by the PEC only on Wednesday. (See story here.)

It is expected that the figures presented to Election Commissioner Mr Tawatchai are the more accurate.

Mr Nutthawat also said that the registration of candidates has been orderly, without any irregularities report.

Phuket Provincial Chief Administration Officer (Palad) Anupong Wawongmoon reported likewise, as did Pol Col Vitoon Kongsutjai of the Phuket Provincial Police.

‘‘Phuket Provincial Police have been fully ramping up their efforts in the fight against criminal activities and drugs during the election registration period, along with providing a fast mobile team that has set out to gather news of the candidates and their sponsors closely, with information from the primary security police in the area of Phuket.

“There is currently no political conflict in Phuket,’’ Col Vitoon was happy to report.

Vit Sitthichet from the Phuket office of the Department of Local Administration also noted, “We have coordinated with the 19 local administrative organisations (in Phuket) to manage and control election spending in accordance with the law.

“In this regard, the government officers and involved departments have joined together to manage the election process with neutrality, and if any person is found to have broken the law, they must be charged and face the judicial law process,” he said.

“We have ordered a notice to be issued instructing local community leaders not to organise any protests or bring people together in their local areas to hold public gatherings during the election of members of the House of Representatives,” he added.

Full List of Phuket Candidates

Constituency 1

Chula Samart – Thai Local Power Party Amnard Srifah – Phalang Thai Rak Thai Party Soranan Sanae – Thai Liberal Party Thiradej Phumnumchai – Prachachat Party Anucha Chiachayanukorn – Thai Forest Land Reclamation Party Jirathep Navarak – Chartthaipattana Party Akapol Nonsi – Action Coalition for Thailand Wisit Anansiriphan – Future Forward Party Cholasit Kaewyarat – Thai Rumpalung Party Peerapong Ponpramoon – Prachaniyom Party Pravit Nawee – New Palangharma Party Platt Chantarasopin – Puea Chat Party Raywat Areerob – Democrat Party Napt Srintong – Bhumjaithai Party Chinsit Tanchalert – People Progressive Party Chaipitak Aungsinkatrakoon – Klong Thai Party. Sutha pathip Na Thalang – Palang Pracharath Party Kronnalat Kananulak – People Reform Party Somporn Mardlee – Thai People Power Party Sarern Sukkasem – Thai Teachers For People Party Aporn Aomsum – New Alternative Party Sumet Phetawut – Prachathamthai Party Thaweecha Koopsongkhun – Pharanghasakorn Party Phawatchai Phisetsin – Phalangsattha Party Miss Thanida Akaphan – Setthakitmai Party Preecha Yutkhunthorn – Pharadonphap Party Sanea Phetsut – Phungluang Party Kritsada Muangsuwan – Thairaktham Party

Constituency 2