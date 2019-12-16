Family members of missing kayak couple give DNA samples to police

PHUKET: Family members of the couple who disappeared on a kayak off Yanui Beach more than a week ago provided DNA samples to police today (Dec 16) to add to the official missing persons reports.

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Monday 16 December 2019, 06:57PM

A search team takes the family members and friends of the families out to part of the search area this afternoon. Photo: Supplied

The news comes as search efforts continue, though the search teams turned to using divers last Thursday (Dec 14), five days after the couple – Polish tourist Mateusz Juszkiewicz, 26, and Thai national Werakan Siriprakon, 23 – disappeared. (See story here.)

The DNA samples were provided at Chalong Police Station this morning, explained Anongkan Srisupat, a friend of Ms Werakan’s family.

Mr Juszkiewicz’s sisters, Malgorzata Juszkiewicz and Monika Tyszkiewicz, arrived in Phuket with her daughter yesterday.

Today, the two sisters, along with Ms Chudarasa Siriprakon, who is the mother of Ms Werakan, went to Chalong Police Station to provide the DNA samples.

“This is just in case police are later notified of a body found. Even though it is hard to think this way, if they are dead, at least we will be able to find some closure,” Ms Anongkan explained.

“Chalong Police confirmed that they will again question the four other people who joined the kayak trip that day. They also said they will search and follow up with fisherman in nearby areas, and check any CCTV available near Yanui Beach,” she added.

This afternoon, Phuket Tourist Police led the family members to join the search efforts by boat at Koh Mun and the islands off Phuket’s southern coast, Ms Anongkan noted.

“We found nothing,” she said.

The two sisters are still holding onto hope the missing couple are alive, but are well aware time is running out, Ms Anongkan said.

“Both are very sad, and when they talk with each other about what’s going, they cry,” she said.

Today no officials have been available to comment to The Phuket News on any progress made in the search since public announcements stopped on Saturday.

However. Ms Anongkan told The Phuket News this afternoon, “Tomorrow, we will go by boat to Racha Yai and Racha Noi islands. Officials from the Polish embassy will join us, and divers will search underwater for any sign of them.”