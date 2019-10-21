Faldo Series Phuket 2019 [VIDEO]

Phuket is the first leg of a brand-new Faldo Series Thailand, which will take place across the country in an Order of Merit for a chance to compete in the big show! Watch to find out more! Co-organised by Fore Management Group & Golf Development Asia

By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Monday 21 October 2019, 03:30PM

