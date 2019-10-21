THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Faldo Series Phuket 2019 [VIDEO]

Faldo Series Phuket 2019 [VIDEO]

Phuket is the first leg of a brand-new Faldo Series Thailand, which will take place across the country in an Order of Merit for a chance to compete in the big show! Watch to find out more! Co-organised by Fore Management Group & Golf Development Asia

Golf
By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Monday 21 October 2019, 03:30PM

Read original story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Wales rising star Wainwright puts World Cup celebrations on hold
All Blacks must be 'on their game' for England - Retallick
More than 4,000 runners turn out for Mai Khao Marine Turtle Fun Run, Half Marathon
Siam Yapp takes on the world
Mercedes unstoppable on march to historic sixth
US boxer Day dies from brain injuries: promoter
Epic mountain slog unveiled for 2020 Tour de France
Spain make Euro 2020 with late Sweden draw, beaten Ireland forced to wait
Thailand stun UAE in World Cup qualifier
Pattaya bids to host 2026 Youth Olympics
War Elephants 'ready' for UAE test
Ukraine reach Euro 2020 as racism blights England win in Bulgaria
Mercedes wins team title with Suzuka one-two
Mercedes fastest in Japan as Typhoon Hagibis postpones qualifying
BISP Cruzeiro team take title in Europe

 

Phuket community
Multi-tier prices at state hospitals now in effect in Phuket

@C.S..I understand your concern,but i can't see any relation to this article! Same with your oth...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Failing to take out the trash

Great Opinion piece. Look at the disgraceful condition/appearance of Chalong pier, something thousa...(Read More)

Phuket airport taxi driver in deadly wipeout to finally hear judgment

Captain Suporn told The Phuket News that he was sorry to 'confused' the family name with an...(Read More)

Korean and diving instructor drown in Phuket

Yeah, more details are needed in reporting on this tragedy. Crucially, was this a certified diver, a...(Read More)

Phuket airport taxi driver in deadly wipeout to finally hear judgment

Crocodile tears of PLTO. Not being able to revoke that taxi license doesn't mean PLTO was powe...(Read More)

Retirement in Thailand… Too naive?

Please Please Phuket News - publish articles with all the facts! As Sir Burr as already clarified an...(Read More)

Phuket airport taxi driver in deadly wipeout to finally hear judgment

A police captain who built up a case with 2 charges ( takes him 1 year!!) with a wrong name of the t...(Read More)

Retirement in Thailand… Too naive?

Sir Burr, where is written/stated by thai immigration that you only need a health insurance during ...(Read More)

Retirement in Thailand… Too naive?

I learned one can apply for a non immi B Visa at thai embassy in home country. Than within 3 months ...(Read More)

Retirement in Thailand… Too naive?

What is the sifference between a thai A visa and a thai A-O visa in relationship with yes/no being o...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
MYLANDS
JW Marriott Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Melbourne Cup Brunch 2019
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
Thai Residential
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket