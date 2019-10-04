THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket kicks off new Faldo Series Thailand trilogy

GOLF: Phuket is making its mark in the junior golf world after last weekend’s Faldo Series Thailand series saw tough competition from participants of all ages.

Golf
By The Phuket News

Friday 4 October 2019, 09:34AM

BISP standout Sebastian Sawtell. Photo: Provided

Nua Nunya U16 Boys winner, Fai Rubrong U13 Girls winner, U11 Girls winner Louise Landgraf, and U11 Boys winner Heart Ptichayasaowapak. Photo: Provided

BISP Golf Academy Head Coach Oliver Bates with the Overall Girls Winner Bosshy Panno of Phuket PALs and Overall Boys Winner Nua Nunya of Rugby School Thailand. Photo: Provided

Day 3 of the opening lef of the Faldo Series Thailand Trilogy in Phuket. Photo: Provided

International schools from across Thailand sent teams to the opening leg of the Faldo Series Thailand Trilogy held at Laguna Golf Phuket. Photo: Provided

Photo: Provided

The 36-hole opening leg of the Thailand series kicked-off last Friday (Sept 27) with the championship rounds having taken place on Sunday (Sept 29). This year saw the Faldo Series expand in Thailand with the addition of three qualifying events that will be staged across the country in conjunction with international schools in the country.

 

Phuket was the first leg of the series, with tournaments set to take place in Hua Hin (December 6-7) and Pattaya (dates to be announced).

 

The combined performances of players in all three tournaments will be reflected in an Order of Merit from which five age-group category winners will progress to the 14th Faldo Series Asia Grand Final, to be hosted by Sir Nick Faldo at Vietnam’s Laguna Lăng Cô in March 2020.

 

“This was done because golf in Thailand is massively on the up, and with the interest from schools all over Asia, we are trying to offer as much competitive opportunity to junior golfers as possible,” said Fredrik Edmunds, founder and CEO of Golf Development Asia, who will run the trio of events along with Fore Management Group.

 

International schools from around Thailand competed in the Phuket leg last weekend, with points also counting towards the existing International Schools’ Golf Tour (ISGT).

 

The Phuket leg of the series saw Kajonkiet International School take the 1st team overall award, with all of their players scoring a combined +28 to par, enough to beat 2nd place American School Bangkok by one stroke.

 

Phuket Pals’ Bosshy Panno finished as the Overall Girls Winner with +4, while Rugby School Thailand’s Nua Nunya was the Overall Boys Winner at -3.

 

Local age-group winners include Headstart International School standout Louise Landgraf (U11 Girls, +9), British International School Phuket’s Filip Arnersten (U13 Boys, +1), and Phuket Pals’ Bosshy Panno (U16 Girls, +4).

 

The U16 Boys age-group came down to the wire with BISP standout Sebastian Sawtell narrowly coming in second to Nunya on the final hole.

 

“I think level is pretty amazing, in all age groups. We have seen some fantastic golf swings out there, and some really good young players,” said BISP Golf Academy Head Coach Oliver Bates.

