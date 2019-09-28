Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Encroacher sentenced to 10 years, ordered to return B800mn Phuket national park land

Encroacher sentenced to 10 years, ordered to return B800mn Phuket national park land

PHUKET: The Criminal Court has handed down a 10-year jail sentence for encroachment onto 93 rai of state land in Phuket’s Sirinath National Park estimated to be worth B800 million.

landpropertycrime
By The Phuket News

Saturday 28 September 2019, 01:30PM

The DSI announced the court ruling yesterday (Sept 27). Image: DSI

The DSI announced the court ruling yesterday (Sept 27). Image: DSI

Anek Lipracha was initially sentenced to 15 years in jail: 12 years for illegal land occupation, two years for presenting false documents to officials and a further one year for deceiving state officials, the Department of Special Investigation announced in a statement issued yesterday (Sept 27).

However, due to his co-operation with the court, by law his sentence was reduced by one-third.

The Criminal Court handed down the sentence on Wednesday (Sept 25), the DSI noted in its statement. (See here.)

The 83 rai now ordered to be reclaimed by the state is located in Khao Ruak Khao Muang Park

protected forest, which has also been designated as national forest and is located within Sirinath National Park.

The Khao Ruak Khao Muang Park protected forest stretches from the southern end of Nai Yang Beach to the northern end of Layan Beach in Cherng Talay.

The court ruling automatically made void land title deeds 42053, 48252, 48253 and 42054, which were used by Anek to claim the land. The deeds are for land in Tambon Sakoo, the subdistrict immediately south of Phuket International Airport, the DSI also noted.

The sentence handed down followed the DSI launching an investigation following a formal request by the Department of National Parks Wildlife and Plants (DNP) on Aug 14, 2012. The DSI preliminary investigation agreed to to investigate the land claim as a special case.

In handing down its decision, the court ruled that Anek had used SorKor 1 land occupancy documents for other parcels of land to apply for full land title deeds be issued for the land. The documents had been falsified to appear to be for the national park land being claimed.

Of note, it was not mentioned whether Anek had already or intended to appeal the decision.

It was also not mentioned whether any structures has already been built on the land.

In June 2016, the Phuket Provincial Court sentenced four Thai nationals to eight to 14 years in jail for their part in obtaining illegal titles to possess protected state land in Phuket with an estimated value of B15 billion.

Laguna Golf Phuket

That case involved five instances of encroachment covering prime beachfront land in the Khao Ruak Khao Muang Park national forest and Sirinath National Park. The land in question spanned parts of Moo 2 and Moo 3 in Sakoo subdistrict, south of the airport.

The four handed down jail terms were also fined B9 million each. (See story here.)

Just six months earlier, in December 2015, the DSI announced that 96 rai of land valued at B2.49bn was to be reclaimed from two of seven cases of encroachment under investigation.

The land reclaimed was in in Moo 3 of Sakoo subdistirct, again located in the Khao Ruak Khao Muang Park national forest and Sirinath National Park.

“The land belonged to two men named Tee Naknam and Gown Naknam. They lived and planted some rubber trees on the land which covers an area of 96 rai and is located behind the abandoned Peninsula Hotel,” explained Chief of the DSI’s Consumer and Environment Protection Division Lt Col Prawut Wongseenil at the time.

“The owners upgraded their SorKor 1 land documents to two Chanotes on June 2, 2009. However, what we found was that they used the ‘flying SorKor 1’ to get the Chanote.

“We also discovered that the SorKor 1 used to obtain the Chanotes was forged. After comparing the original SorKor 1 to the Chanotes we found that the signature for the approval officer at that time and the official seals did not match.

“We received confirmation from the Central Institute of Forensic Science that the SorKor 1 used was a duplicate from the original. The family that owned the original Sor Kor have confirmed this,” he said (See story here.)

Of note is that no officials have ever been found guilty of any roles in the national park land being acquired.

Also of note is that the land claimed by Anek is not among the 178 rai of land stretching three kilomteres along the Layan and Leypang beachfronts further south, valued at more than B10bn, that the government is still trying evict occupants from despite a Supreme Court order to vacate the land. (See stories here, here, here and here.)

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Bangkok condos to remain pricey despite new city plan
Lunlabelle party-house group released on bail
Indonesian Navy tall ship makes port in Phuket
Phuket Vegetarian Festival to generate B2bn
Traffic Police warn of road closures for Phuket Vegetarian Festival
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Beach plane photo crackdown? Medical tourist visas? Rescued from a well! || September 27
Ethanol tanker overturns, bursts into flames in Ayutthaya
Phuket’s oldest private hospital rebrands as Bangkok Hospital Siriroj
Keep an eye on the wind, lest haze returns, cautions Phuket health chief
Rescue workers save dog from drowning in Phuket well
Tourist Police officially open service centre at Karon Beach
Party-goers arrested in Lunlabelle case
Three districts in capital hit by toxic smog
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Untangling this mess! Cannabis oil deliveries? Stricter big bike rules! || September 26
Phuket airport to be ‘more strict’ on beach-going photo-takers over safety

 

Phuket community
Party-goers arrested in Lunlabelle case

Well, GerryT81, I guess, after reading your reaction on 22 Sep. 20:18 hrs, regarding your experience...(Read More)

Tourist Police officially open service centre at Karon Beach

Will tourists be able to go to the new tourist booth and complain about getting fleeced by the polic...(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

Wiesel, Pascale, Rene, the 3 of you should open eyes and blame parents, traffic police, and school d...(Read More)

South on alert as Songkhla faces worst haze crisis in three years

If NNT like to avoid the word 'Smog' as a attempt to 'talk down' the seriousness of...(Read More)

Keep an eye on the wind, lest haze returns, cautions Phuket health chief

A lot of Officialdom bla bla. As Usual. Just proving their incompetence to stop it. But when are the...(Read More)

Party-goers arrested in Lunlabelle case

As Ms Naiyana spoke out, thais tend to look down on female and male service workers in bars, night c...(Read More)

Party-goers arrested in Lunlabelle case

How can experienced 'Pretty', serving drinks to racers and business men in afternoon, gettin...(Read More)

Keep an eye on the wind, lest haze returns, cautions Phuket health chief

The fires in the Amazon have been big news in recent weeks. Why is no one talking about the fact tha...(Read More)

Keep an eye on the wind, lest haze returns, cautions Phuket health chief

What facilities doctors provide you when you have breathing problems due to the toxic smog outside? ...(Read More)

Phuket ramps up campaign to remove ugly, unused overhead cables

@BenPendejo. We may guess that combining projects makes budgets smaller. That is swearing in a tha...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
MYLANDS
La Boucherie
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique