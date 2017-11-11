The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket officials inch towards regaining Supreme Court reclaimed land

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong led a sortie of officials, accompanied by police and Royal Thai Army security personnel, yesterday to pull down a ‘no trespassing’ warning still posted at a plot of land that is among the 178 rai of prime beachfront real estate at Layan and Lay Phang beaches on Phuket’s west coast that the Supreme Court last week ruled be returned to the public.

Saturday 11 November 2017, 12:25PM

Gov Norraphat arrived at the site at 10:30am and had officers pull down the notice, which read, “This is private land. Anyone found doing anything on this land will be charged by law. Any verdict concerns only the parties in the lawsuit. This does not involve any outsiders. Failure to follow, [will result in the] landlord instigating criminal and civil legal action.”

The Supreme Court on Nov 1 ruled against appeals for private owners to keep the land, which includes three kilometres of direct beachfront access with an estimated value of B10 billion. (See story here.)

Joining Gov Norraphat was MaAnn Samran, Chief of the Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor), Thalang District Chief Kongtho-adun Chuthong and Cherng Talay Police Chief Col Serm Kwannimit, along with a team of Royal Thai Army soldiers.

“In this case to manage public land, the provincial government has already ordered officials to work clearly and take every step to enforce every sentence of the court’s verdict,” Gov Norraphat said.

“If officials find any illegal action [by any transgressors], they will proceed with legal action,” he warned.

However, since the Supreme Court’s decision was handed down nearly two weeks ago no official has noted any deadline to remove any persons, companies or buildings from the land.

Traditionally, and upheld in many other public land reclamation cases, offenders have been given just 15 days to vacate the land or face having their buildings demolished.

 

 
