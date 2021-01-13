BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Electricity outages to affect Kamala, Srisoonthorn

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Kamala and Srisoonthron tomorrow (Jan 14) as work is carried out on developing new high-voltage cables.


By The Phuket News

Wednesday 13 January 2021, 05:29PM

The areas along the southern side of Srisoonthorn Rd to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Jan 14). Image: PEA

The areas in Kamala to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Jan 14). Image: PEA

Areas in Kamala to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 5pm, are along Soi Hau Khaun Tai. 

Other areas to be affected, from 9am to 10am and from 4pm to 5pm, are along Soi Bangwan, Soi Khok Yang, and Soi Namtok Bangwan. 

Areas in Srisoonthorn to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 5pm, are along the southern side of Srisoonthorn Rd, from the Supalai Essence housing estate to Wat Cherng Talay. 

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information about the power outages, people wer asked to call the PEA at 076-345574 or the PEA call centre 1129.

The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has already announced that the mains water supply will be shut-off in west and central parts of Phuket on Thursday (Jan 14) due to the power outage set to affect along Srisoonthorn Rd in Srisoonthorn.

According to an announcement by the PWA, the areas to be affected by the water outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are unspecified parts of Koh Kaew, Rassada, Pa Khlok, Cherng Talay, Kamala and Srisoonthorn.

